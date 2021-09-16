“It’s getting fun”: OSU’s defense hits the road brimming with confidence

STILLWATER — Kolby Harvel-Peel stepped to the lectern for Wednesday’s media availability wearing a smile and a jersey that wasn’t his.
Rather sporting his own No. 31, the senior safety instead wore fellow safety Tanner McCalister's No. 2, apparently hoping to glean some of McCalister’s proficiency in man coverage from the orange practice bib.
“I appreciate him letting me borrow it,” Harvell-Peel joked. “I feel a lot better in it. I feel lighter. I feel good.”
There are plenty of good feelings and smiles across the Cowboys’ defense ahead of the Week 3 trip to Boise State and for good reason: OSU’s record stands at 2-0 due in large part to their performance as Jim Knowles’ defense has flashed both potency and stamina.
The Cowboys have yet to allow any first-half points, and the defense has ensured wins over Missouri State and Tulsa late with key stops, maintaining an edge even in the closing minutes of games in which it has played 83 and 66 snaps, respectively. And OSU is proving early to again be one of the nation’s top third-down stoppers, limiting opposing offenses to a 30.77% (9-30) conversion rate that trails only Iowa State and Oklahoma in the Big 12.
In the pair of non-conference victories, Cowboy defenders stepped up when called upon and made plays in big moments. As the role of the defense in OSU’s larger team success in 2021 grows, so too is the burgeoning spirit among Harvell-Peel and his fellow defenders.
“Coach Knowles tells us every Saturday before the game that we can only control what we can control,” he said. “So it doesn’t matter how many chances we’ve got to go out there. How many times we’ve got to defend. If we’ve got to go out there and go, let’s get a stop. To be able to do that and help contribute to wins, it feels great.”
Among the sources of strength for this OSU defense is the benefit of Year 4 under the leadership of Knowles. The 56-year old coordinator spoke in August about the slow process of implementing his defense year-over-year, feeling that the Cowboys are now capable of executing “80-85%” of what Knowles wants to do.
On a defense filled with upperclassmen, many of whom have played on all four of Knowles’ OSU defenses, the familiarity with the coordinator and an understanding of his system is spilling out on the field.
“Guys are starting to think less and play more,” Harvell-Peel said. “And when you add that with the talent, I think guys are able to just fly around and play ball. It’s getting fun.”
Talent and experience also help.
No tackler in the nation has made more total tackles than Malcolm Rodriguez’s 29, and his sixth-year linebacker partner Devin Harper has one-and-a-half sacks and a fumble recovery across two games.
Sturdy is the safety trio of Harvell-Peel, McCalister and Tre Sterling, too. Paired with veteran corners Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes, the secondary has combined for four pass breakups and held opposing passers to 229 yards per game and single touchdown. At 14 tackles, Harvell-Peel is the Cowboys’ second-leading tackler.
Veterans such as Tyler Lacy, Brock Martin and Brendon Evers are contributing healthily to a front-six that’s tallied seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss without pass rusher Trace Ford, and defensive line is also where OSU’s youngest talents are breaking through with the likes of Collin Oliver and Aden Kelley earning snaps, pulled along by the upperclassmen next to them.
“We’re ready to graduate (them) from that young mentality and say ‘Hey, you’re playing now. Let’s run to the ball. Let’s get the assessment from the sideline and execute’,” Lacy said.
That mingling of tested veterans and newcomers is what Harvell-Peel pointed to as something of a secret sauce for the OSU defense; the “old heads” bought in and familiar, the younger players flashing their talent and picking up the system as they go.
It’s a combination that’s working for the Cowboys early on.
“That makes it a lot of fun to go in and we can make a lot of plays,” Harvell-Peel said. “So far so good.”
