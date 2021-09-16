“It’s getting fun”: OSU’s defense hits the road brimming with confidence

“Coach Knowles tells us every Saturday before the game that we can only control what we can control,” he said. “So it doesn’t matter how many chances we’ve got to go out there. How many times we’ve got to defend. If we’ve got to go out there and go, let’s get a stop. To be able to do that and help contribute to wins, it feels great.”

Among the sources of strength for this OSU defense is the benefit of Year 4 under the leadership of Knowles. The 56-year old coordinator spoke in August about the slow process of implementing his defense year-over-year, feeling that the Cowboys are now capable of executing ​​“80-85%” of what Knowles wants to do.

On a defense filled with upperclassmen, many of whom have played on all four of Knowles’ OSU defenses, the familiarity with the coordinator and an understanding of his system is spilling out on the field.

“Guys are starting to think less and play more,” Harvell-Peel said. “And when you add that with the talent, I think guys are able to just fly around and play ball. It’s getting fun.”

Talent and experience also help.