STILLWATER — In his final press conference of the spring, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy spoke on the subject in which which he’s spent a lot of time.

The NCAA Transfer Portal.

“The portal is there for a variety of reasons,” Gundy again reiterated Monday. “Players can get more money in NIL. They can be a player that’s late in their career and just says, ‘I want to do something different. I want to go somewhere new.’ Or a guy says, ‘I’m not going to be a starter, I want to go be a starter.’”

Discourse on transfer portal has been common for OSU this spring. The Cowboys watched 16 players — including numerous starters — bolt from the program this winter. They also retooled many of their positions in the portal, signing 13 players.

And over the weekend, mere hours after the latest transfer portal window opened, the cycle continued.

This time, it was offensive tackle Caleb Etienne. After starting all 13 games last season for the Cowboys, Etienne announced his intentions to enter the portal on Friday. His name officially appeared in the portal on Monday, and he announced on social media he was committed to new Big 12 addition BYU on Monday afternoon.

“Caleb just felt like he got beat out, so he left,” Gundy said. “But that’s his choice … He didn’t feel like he was going to start here, and he was going to lose his job, so he wanted to go somewhere else.”

Of those 13 new portal additions, Dalton Cooper was among them. A Texas State transfer, Cooper and Etienne battled for the starting left tackle spot this spring, with Cooper appearing to win the job based off Etienne’s departure.

Former OSU defensive end Ben Kopenski also entered the portal, but his name was absent from the Cowboys’ official roster all spring.

“I’m not a big fan of the portal in spring because it’s extremely difficult to replace roster numbers,” Gundy said.

The Cowboys moved quickly and have already replaced Etienne’s roster spot this spring, securing a commitment from junior college transfer Jarrett Henry, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman.

But replacing the roster spot is only part of the challenge.

One of the less-than-ideal situations brought on by acquiring players in spring rather than the winter is the shorter amount of time before the season begins. Also, with OSU concluding its spring practice this week, wrapping up the six-week schedule this Saturday, there's no practice time for new players.

That means for new players being brought into the program — whether it’s just Henry or OSU ends up needing to replace other spots — there's real concerns about where they will be physically for the fall.

“It’s extremely difficult for us at Oklahoma State to get a young man in here, and then have him go out in August and function at a fast pace,” Gundy said. “Because we haven’t been able to coach him.”

There’s limited time the coaching staff is allowed to spend with players over the summer. For the most part, they’re working out on their own over the coming months.

“We’re not on the field with them,” Gundy said. “We get them in the room which helps. We set them up in the offseason and the veteran guys train the young guys or the new guys. That’s really all we can do.”

Etienne could be the only player to bolt, but he Cowboys could suffer more losses before the portal window closes on April 30. But, as Gundy puts it, he just adjusts.

“I don’t make the rules and standards,” he said. “I just adjust to them as they go.”