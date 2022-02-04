'It’s bitter. It’s different': Coaches of OU and OSU's past on what Moser can expect in Bedlam debut

“Great atmosphere," said Kruger, who spent 10 seasons in Norman from 2011-21. "The arena is unique. It’s very steep. It’s difficult. And exciting and challenging.”

Bedlam introductions haven't been kind to first-year coaches in the rivalry's recent history. Of the last eight coaches between the schools since Eddie Sutton arrived to OSU in 1990, only two — Sean Sutton in 2007 and Brad Underwood in 2017 — have picked up wins in their Bedlam debuts.

Underwood swept the Sooners in his lone season at OSU. Kruger dropped his first game against the Cowboys, then won nine of the next 10. Boynton is 5-3 against OU since his first meeting with the Sooners.

What else does Boynton remember from his Bedlam debut?

"Trae Young was pretty damn good," he said.

Young scored 27 points that day, complementing 28 from Brady Manek. On top of his recollection of Young's performance and the conversation with Smith the next day, Boynton holds another enduring memory.