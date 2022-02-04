'It’s bitter. It’s different': Coaches of OU and OSU's past on what Moser can expect in Bedlam debut

STILLWATER — When Mike Boynton thinks back on his Bedlam debut, his mind doesn’t jump to the hostile visit to Oklahoma’s Lloyd Noble Center on Jan. 3, 2018, or the 109-89 thrashing his Cowboys suffered at the hands of the Sooners that night in Norman.
Instead, OSU’s head coach recalls the conversation he had 24 hours later with Kendall Smith, the transfer guard who came to realize the scope of the rivalry a day too late.
“I still remember Kendall Smith on Jan. 4 saying ‘Now I understand,’” Boynton said Friday. “That’s something that stuck in my mind. That’s my job is to make sure these guys understand (the importance of Bedlam) and (it’s) what I want them to understand.
“You can try to pretend it’s just another game. But it’s not just another game.”
Boynton has coached eight more Bedlam games since that night early in 2018. On Saturday in Stillwater, OU’s Porter Moser is set to coach his first.
The Sooners’ 53-year-old coach will make his Bedlam debut when OU tips off against OSU at 11 a.m. inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, 23 games into Moser’s first season in charge.
His Sooners (13-9, 3-6 Big 12) travel north with just one win from their past seven games. Boynton’s Cowboys enter mired in struggles of their own; losers of four consecutive games and sporting a 4-10 record since Dec. 1.
“We are spending a lot of time focusing on the things we need to do better,” Moser said Friday. “But make no mistake: Both programs know that it’s a rivalry game and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
Boynton and coaches from Bedlam’s past agree that the leadup to the biannual rivalry game — in terms of game planning and preparation — is no different than any other.
"Those tactical things are the same," Boynton said. "But the emotion going into it is certainly a little bit different, and I’ve felt that every time we play against them.”
On Saturday, Moser will get his first taste.
“Playing at Kentucky, we had an extremely bitter rival in Louisville,” said Saint Louis University coach Travis Ford, who led OSU from 2008-16. “And when I got to Oklahoma State, I’d obviously heard about Bedlam. You think, ‘I’ve been a part of heated rivalries.’ I think that goes to another level, the OU and Oklahoma State rivalry. It’s serious. It’s bitter. It’s different.”
Lon Kruger doesn't recall much from his first Bedlam game, a 72-65 loss at Gallagher-Iba Arena in January 2012. But OU's former coach knows exactly what kind of environment Moser, his successor, is stepping into Saturday.
“Great atmosphere," said Kruger, who spent 10 seasons in Norman from 2011-21. "The arena is unique. It’s very steep. It’s difficult. And exciting and challenging.”
Bedlam introductions haven't been kind to first-year coaches in the rivalry's recent history. Of the last eight coaches between the schools since Eddie Sutton arrived to OSU in 1990, only two — Sean Sutton in 2007 and Brad Underwood in 2017 — have picked up wins in their Bedlam debuts.
Underwood swept the Sooners in his lone season at OSU. Kruger dropped his first game against the Cowboys, then won nine of the next 10. Boynton is 5-3 against OU since his first meeting with the Sooners.
What else does Boynton remember from his Bedlam debut?
"Trae Young was pretty damn good," he said.
Young scored 27 points that day, complementing 28 from Brady Manek. On top of his recollection of Young's performance and the conversation with Smith the next day, Boynton holds another enduring memory.
“I just remember going in feeling like that game, regardless of how it goes, is going to give people an indication — certainly around here — of my ability to do this job well," Boynton said. "I think it’s really that important. And winning that game means a lot."
Ford came to a similar understanding of Bedlam about a decade earlier.
“When you lost, you heard it from your own fans and you heard it from the other side," he said. "You realize real fast that this is a pretty serious deal to a lot of people here.”
Kruger has kept in sporadic touch with Moser during the season. He said he plans to reach out before tip-off Saturday.
“I’ll text him good luck and that type of thing," he said.
Asked Friday if he'd offer Bedlam advice to his counterpart at OU, Boynton shook his head.
“He can’t talk to me today," Boynton said, with a laugh.