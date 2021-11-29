“It’s been a while”: OSU preparing for Week 5 rematch in Big 12 title game with Baylor

Gundy sidestepped questions about Lincoln Riley’s departure from OU during a Big 12 teleconference Monday morning. He largely avoided them again during his weekly press conference in the afternoon, but acknowledged that he had spoken about it with his brother, Cale, a Sooners assistant coach.

“He was as shocked as you and I are,” Gundy said. “They did a good job of keeping it under a hat.”

Instead, Gundy set his focus to a team that Aranda feels has matured since the Cowboys hosted the Bears in Stillwater on the first weekend in October over a 6-1 stretch that includes wins at BYU and OU. On offense in particular, he feels Baylor is more prepared for OSU's defense a second time around.

"I think that game a couple months ago was pretty real for us,” Aranda said. “What to do when a defense says we're just going to press everybody on your skill people and we're going to take everyone else and put them in the box and see what you're going to do with it.

“We've since seen that game plan a couple different times since that game. So there's that growth."

The status of quarterback Gerry Bohanon (hamstring) could represent another Baylor difference.