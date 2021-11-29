“It’s been a while”: OSU preparing for Week 5 rematch in Big 12 title game with Baylor

STILLWATER — Baylor coach Dave Aranda was asked Monday just how much his Bears, who face seventh-ranked Oklahoma State in Saturday’s Big 12 Championship game, have changed since they last met the Cowboys.
“I think every Sunday, after your game on Saturday, you got yourself a brand new team,” Aranda said via teleconference. "I think you learn and grow throughout (the season).”
Eight Sundays have passed since OSU topped Baylor 24-14 on Oct. 2, and speaking on his Cowboys, coach Mike Gundy noted the span of time between the games, too.
“It’s been a while,” he said.
The coaches on both sides of Saturday’s game were quick to point to the differences from the teams that met in the second week of Big 12 play to the ones that are preparing to face off again at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.
OSU (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) enters conference championship week riding its 37-33 win over Oklahoma, the Cowboys first since 2014 that knocked the Sooners out of Big 12 title contention. Eighth-ranked Baylor (10-2, 7-1), meanwhile, held on to beat Texas Tech 27-24 and got the help it needed from an OSU victory in order to reach their second consecutive Big 12 title game.
Saturday’s rematch marks the first time the Cowboys have faced an opponent twice in the same season in more than a century. In 1908, OSU — then Oklahoma A&M — split its pair of games with Central State Normal School, now known as Central Oklahoma.
Gundy sidestepped questions about Lincoln Riley’s departure from OU during a Big 12 teleconference Monday morning. He largely avoided them again during his weekly press conference in the afternoon, but acknowledged that he had spoken about it with his brother, Cale, a Sooners assistant coach.
“He was as shocked as you and I are,” Gundy said. “They did a good job of keeping it under a hat.”
Instead, Gundy set his focus to a team that Aranda feels has matured since the Cowboys hosted the Bears in Stillwater on the first weekend in October over a 6-1 stretch that includes wins at BYU and OU. On offense in particular, he feels Baylor is more prepared for OSU's defense a second time around.
"I think that game a couple months ago was pretty real for us,” Aranda said. “What to do when a defense says we're just going to press everybody on your skill people and we're going to take everyone else and put them in the box and see what you're going to do with it.
“We've since seen that game plan a couple different times since that game. So there's that growth."
The status of quarterback Gerry Bohanon (hamstring) could represent another Baylor difference.
The junior missed the Bears' win over Texas Tech with redshirt freshman Blake Shapen throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his place. Bohanon returned to practice Monday but remains uncertain for Saturday.
“He's the face of what we're doing over here and so we're excited to have him back and kind of see where it goes," Aranda said.
OSU has evolved as well. It's then-banged up offense that scored 10 second-half points against Baylor has averaged 37.6 points over its past six games. And the Cowboys' third-in-the-nation defense has kicked into overdrive since early conference play.
In the games that have passed since the Week 5 meeting, OSU and Baylor have gained identities set to clash in Arlington.
"We're kind of who we are and they're kind of who they are," Gundy said. "There hasn't been much of a dramatic change."
Martin announces 2022 return
Brock Martin announced his plans to return to OSU next fall Monday evening via Twitter.
"Hey (Boone Pickens Stadium), I'll be seeing you again next year," he wrote.
The fifth-year defensive end from Oologah has a career-high 34 total tackles and six sacks in 2021.
Conference honors
Three OSU players received weekly Big 12 awards for their performances against OU.
Malcolm Rodriguez was named defensive player of the week after his 11-tackle, two-sack effort. Brennan Presley's 100-yard kickoff return touchdown earned him specials teams honors. And true freshman Collin Oliver was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his two fourth-quarter sacks, including the game-clinching takedown of Caleb Williams.