"It’s a good opportunity for both sides": Gundy talks latest contract extension Monday

The 17th-year head coach is operating with a $1 million pay cut from his $5.375 million salary in 2021 for a second consecutive season. He agreed to the voluntary cut in 2020 in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and a controversial photo of Gundy wearing a One America News network T-shirt.

On Monday, Gundy pointed to his “years of service” at OSU and the success the Cowboys have enjoyed under his leadership since 2005, and suggested the contract brings further stability to the athletic department with potential for more conference realignment and other changes across the college football landscape in the future.

“We can call it like we see it: I’ve been here a while. We’ve had tremendous success. So it’s a good opportunity for both sides," Gundy said. "...when we have consistency and we can solidify what happens here at the one sport that financially drives this athletic department, it’s good for Oklahoma State University. Period.”

Gundy views his new deal as a recruiting tool, as well.

“I’m not 35 anymore,” Gundy said. “It allows me to be in the homes of recruits and say I’m going to be here during your time, which is what young people want, maybe more so now than ever.”