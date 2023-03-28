STILLWATER — Preston Wilson rattled off a handful of names even the most dedicated of Oklahoma State fans might have forgotten.

Marcus Keyes. Johnny Wilson. Teven Jenkins.

Wilson, a redshirt senior offensive lineman for the Cowboys, alluded to his former teammates while discussing the depth of this year’s offensive line during spring practice.

More importantly, how the Keyes’ and Wilson’s of the OSU offensive line helped set a foundation for him as an underclassman. Now, he’s trying to do the same for OSU.

“It gives us the opportunity to the older guys to invest in the younger guys because when we leave here, we want to see those young guys thrive,” Wilson said. “Same with the guys before us.”

It highlights what’s important for OSU at offensive line this spring. Constructing viable depth. The Cowboys have seven redshirt senior scholarship offensive linemen. The other eight are freshmen — either true or redshirt.

The variance comes as OSU is hoping to reshape its offensive line after a tumultuous season that saw the unit surrender the worst rushing numbers since Les Miles’ first year in 2001.

In total, OSU graded 120th out of 131 schools in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, in 2022.

“Believe it or not, this stuff affects us outside of the facilities because it’s our everyday lives,” Wilson said of the lackluster run blocking. “It’s something we as a unit have talked about, coaches have talked with us and it’s something that we as a unit take very personal.”

But first, who’s around for this year’s group?

In total, five offensive linemen from the 2022 group aren’t returning. Hunter Woodard opted not to use his extra year of eligibility, Eli Russ transferred to Troy and Tyrone Webber returned to Canada, where he will play at Wilfred Laurier University.

Logan Nobles and Casey Collier won’t return either.

OSU prioritized the line this offseason, signing Texas State’s Dalton Cooper and UNLV’s Noah McKinney in the portal and fortifying it with four high school recruits: Jack Endean, JaKobe Sanders, Gage Stanaland and Jamison Mejia.

Cooper, a redshirt senior, will contend with incumbent Caleb Etienne for the starting nod at left tackle, a position Etienne anchored last season.

That left tackle spot appears the only position battle for OSU this spring. With Jake Springfield returning, he’ll likely hold his starting spot at right tackle.

Joe Michalski is penciled in at center. After showing promise in limited action last season, Jason Brooks Jr. — a redshirt junior who transferred from Vanderbilt in 2021 — will most likely absorb a starting guard spot.

Who takes the other guard spot leads to some debate. Cole Birmingham returns after missing 2022 with an injury, after starting all games in 2021. Taylor Miterko hangs around too,

And of course Wilson, who played guard and center for OSU throughout last season, remains in the mix.

“I think everybody knows it’s a competition,” Wilson said. “Everybody knows that anybody’s spot could potentially be up for grabs. But from what I’ve noticed, there’s no bad blood. Nobody’s taking any disses at each other.”

Regardless of who earns the starting nods, the Cowboys fortified their offensive line depth, a missing aspect of the 2022 season with injuries shuffling around a thin group.

“One thing the portal’s done is allow us to be 3.5 deep out here in practice,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We’re going to rotate guys through, just like quarterbacks.”

Starters:

Dalton Cooper, 6-7, 311

Jason Brooks Jr., 6-4, 298

Joe Michalski, 6-4, 303

Cole Birmingham, 6-5, 325

Jake Springfield, 6-5, 323

Contenders:

Caleb Etienne, 6-7, 329

Preston Wilson, 6-5, 295

Taylor Miterko, 6-6, 296