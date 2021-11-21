“It means everything": OSU savors first Big 12 title game berth in program history

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the moments after Oklahoma State’s 23-0 over Texas Tech Saturday night, wide receiver Tay Martin tracked down cornerback Christian Holmes and the pair of Cowboys shared a moment of reflection. This all would have been so difficult to imagine just a year ago.
In the fall of 2020, the two transfers — one from Washington State, the other from Missouri — found themselves buried on OSU’s depth chart. They arrived to Stillwater in the midst of Covid-19 and never fully settled in last season. Yet both chose to return in 2021.
Martin, who caught seven passes for 130 yards against the Red Raiders, emerged as Spencer Sanders’ favorite and most reliable target. Christian Holmes won a position battle in fall camp and solidified his place as a starting cornerback on the nation’s second-best scoring defense.
And inside the visiting locker room at Jones AT&T Stadium, following the win that secured OSU’s spot in the 2021 Big 12 title game, Martin and Holmes turned to each other and thought back on the distance traveled.
“Me and Sipp were talking about how we decided to come back and take advantage of this year, and man it’s paying off so far,” Martin said. “We just want to finish off the right way.”
The Cowboys shutout Texas Tech on its home turf for the first time since 1987 and sealed a trip to Arlington, Texas, Saturday night. The Dec. 4 appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game appearance will mark the first in program history and offers OSU a shot at its first league title since 2011.
On the opposite sideline at AT&T Stadium on the first weekend of December will be either Oklahoma or Baylor. The Cowboys host OU at 6:30 p.m. inside Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday. Baylor faces Texas Tech at home at 11 a.m. needing a win and a Sooners loss to reach the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2019.
“Both have accurate quarterbacks and firepower on the perimeter and can score points,” coach Mike Gundy said. “(The defense) has got to stay the course and practice well to give themselves a chance.”
That OSU defense capped Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon to 173 yards on 13-for-27 passing in a 24-14 Oct. 2 win and has allowed only one offensive touchdown in its last four games. And Jim Knowles’ defense has particularly enjoyed facing freshman quarterbacks this fall. They’ll see another in OU’s Caleb Williams in Week 13.
“When we get a young quarterback it’s mouthwatering to be honest,” linebacker Devin Harper said.
Knowles’ group, which leads the nation with 41 sacks, carried the injured Cowboys through September unbeaten. It’s only grown more suffocating in October and November.
In Knowles' fourth season, OSU has emerged with a defense worthy not only of competing for the program’s 11th conference championship, but one firmly in contention for a spot in the college football playoff.
"It means everything,"he said of clinching the title game berth. “It’s a culmination of a lot of hard work. All we know is the next game in front of us so we’ll worry about that when we get there.”
Members of the Cowboys’ most recent Big 12 title team — including Gundy, Dunn, strength coach Rob Glass and players Richetti Jones and Jamie Blatnick — remain with the program. But OSU’s 2011 run coincided with one of six seasons in the Big 12’s 26-year history without a postseason championship game. This year’s title game is in uncharted territory.
“For me personally and for a lot of guys who have been here a long time, we’ve got a Big 12 championship ring. That was 2011,” Dunn said. “But I’ve never been to the championship game. So this is special. It's a really good feeling to get there.”
Harper is one of seven super seniors who returned this fall to help power OSU to the 10th 10-win season in program history. Each returned with a trip to Arlington in their sights.
“This is why I came back was to get a Big 12 championship and to beat OU,” Harper said.
He and the Cowboys are halfway there. OSU’s playoff hopes hinge on a Bedlam win and another victory in the title game. But with a date in Texas on Dec. 4 set, one big goal for this has already been achieved.
“I’m just grateful we’ve gotten to do some big things this season,” Martin said. “And we still have some unfinished business.”