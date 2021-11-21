“It means everything": OSU savors first Big 12 title game berth in program history

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the moments after Oklahoma State’s 23-0 over Texas Tech Saturday night, wide receiver Tay Martin tracked down cornerback Christian Holmes and the pair of Cowboys shared a moment of reflection. This all would have been so difficult to imagine just a year ago.

In the fall of 2020, the two transfers — one from Washington State, the other from Missouri — found themselves buried on OSU’s depth chart. They arrived to Stillwater in the midst of Covid-19 and never fully settled in last season. Yet both chose to return in 2021.

Martin, who caught seven passes for 130 yards against the Red Raiders, emerged as Spencer Sanders’ favorite and most reliable target. Christian Holmes won a position battle in fall camp and solidified his place as a starting cornerback on the nation’s second-best scoring defense.

And inside the visiting locker room at Jones AT&T Stadium, following the win that secured OSU’s spot in the 2021 Big 12 title game, Martin and Holmes turned to each other and thought back on the distance traveled.

“Me and Sipp were talking about how we decided to come back and take advantage of this year, and man it’s paying off so far,” Martin said. “We just want to finish off the right way.”