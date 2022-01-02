"It just breaks my heart": Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

After arriving in the desert on Dec. 26, OSU players were given opportunities to explore. Some nights, according to Presley, the players had no curfew. The Fiesta Bowl organized events like an outing at a Phoenix Suns game and another at a Go-Kart track.

Yet most evenings, the Cowboys hardly left the team hotel.

“We literally just all stayed in the hospitality room and just played videos games,” Presley said “We just talked trash with each other. And just (liked) being around each other. That's the thing that we love the most.”

Saturday’s comeback was OSU’s last, but far from its first tight victory in 2021.

The Cowboys held on in the second half against Missouri State and Boise State in Week’s 1 and 3, and roared from behind to beat Tulsa on the Saturday in between. OSU erased a 14-point deficit at Texas on Oct. 16, then a nine-point gap against the Sooners in Week 13.

In assessing a season of comebacks and the Fiesta Bowl surge, which came after the Cowboys trailed 28-7 with 1:16 to go in the second quarter, multiple OSU players credited a resilience they’ve shown all year. They feel that stemmed from the connection off the field.