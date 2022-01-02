"It just breaks my heart": Fiesta Bowl thriller marks end of the road for bonded Cowboys

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Sat at a podium in the bowels of State Farm Stadium Saturday, a typically reserved Spencer Sanders, with eye black still smudged across his face, choked up.
Only minutes before, Oklahoma State’s third-year passer and the Cowboys had realized a Fiesta bowl dream, staging the biggest comeback in program history to surge past Notre Dame in what coach Mike Gundy called “the biggest win in school history.” Yet as he pondered the significance of OSU’s 37-35 victory, a different revelation struck Sanders.
This 2021 season — with these players and this team — was done. Tears welled in Sanders’ eyes as he considered the prospect.
“Really, it just breaks my heart to think about this season. It's over with,” Sanders said. “I'm not going to see those guys again. We ended with a bang. I'm happy. Let me smile.”
“(But) no matter what happens, no matter what happens in the game or outside the game or anything, those guys in there are my brothers,” he continued. “And I'm fixing to lose a couple of them that probably mean more to me than a lot people. I got a couple in there that you might as well call them my twin.
“It just kind of…I mean it sucks. It does.”
The “special group” Gundy spoke about in the Fiesta Bowl lead up, the one that had Sanders baring his emotions post game, played its final game together on Saturday. And these Cowboys will be defined by what they achieved in 2021.
A first Bedlam win over Oklahoma since 2014. A first-ever Big 12 Championship game appearance. The chase down victory against the Fighting Irish that saw OSU seal the second 12-win season in program history with the largest comeback in the Fiesta Bowl’s 50 years.
But Gundy’s 17th OSU team will also be remembered as his tightest.
Brennan Presley said the 2021 Cowboys were “the closest I have been with a team since high school” on Tuesday. Tay Martin, following his three-touchdown Fiesta Bowl performance, called OSU’s chemistry this fall “unmatched.” Recalling his best memories of Malcolm Rodriguez, Brock Martin’s mind left the field and jump to his four years as the All-American linebacker’s roommate.
On a team laden with veterans, the Cowboys had a bond evident from the start in fall camp, one that carried the OSU to the very end and culminated in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl final act.
“It will be tough to let this group go,” Gundy said.
Asked about OSU’s brotherhood this fall, Presley’s mind turned just to this past week in Scottsdale.
After arriving in the desert on Dec. 26, OSU players were given opportunities to explore. Some nights, according to Presley, the players had no curfew. The Fiesta Bowl organized events like an outing at a Phoenix Suns game and another at a Go-Kart track.
Yet most evenings, the Cowboys hardly left the team hotel.
“We literally just all stayed in the hospitality room and just played videos games,” Presley said “We just talked trash with each other. And just (liked) being around each other. That's the thing that we love the most.”
Saturday’s comeback was OSU’s last, but far from its first tight victory in 2021.
The Cowboys held on in the second half against Missouri State and Boise State in Week’s 1 and 3, and roared from behind to beat Tulsa on the Saturday in between. OSU erased a 14-point deficit at Texas on Oct. 16, then a nine-point gap against the Sooners in Week 13.
In assessing a season of comebacks and the Fiesta Bowl surge, which came after the Cowboys trailed 28-7 with 1:16 to go in the second quarter, multiple OSU players credited a resilience they’ve shown all year. They feel that stemmed from the connection off the field.
“It's that trust that we have in each other that allows us to go out there, and once again, just play freely,” Presley said. “You make a mistake? Oh, well. Next play. We know what people can do on this team, and it's all about stepping up and making those plays.”
That resilience — and the bond that produced it — helped deliver OSU’s most successful season in a decade. In the afterglow of the program’s most momentous win since the 2011, the reality of what the Cowboys are about to lose hung heavy, on no one more than Sanders.
“I'm just a little hurt,” Sanders said. “I'm losing all my guys. I'm not losing all my guys, but just some of them. I don't know. This team was just so built around each other. We had such good chemistry.”
“We were just so good with each other. And I don't know. It just breaks my heart.”