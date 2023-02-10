STILLWATER — The divorce between the Big 12 and cornerstones Oklahoma and Texas is final.

The conference announced Thursday that both schools would leave the league in 2024, a year earlier than anticipated after Big 12 officials cleared a path. That means the 2023-24 athletics year will still feature the storied programs before they head to the Southeastern Conference that summer.

How does it affect Oklahoma State and the 11 other remaining schools?

“I think the certainty is a big part of it,” OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said. “I think oftentimes it’s the uncertainty of it that causes stress. For all of our coaches and student-athletes and for recruiting and all of those things, just the more certainty you can have, the better it is. Within the certainty, you want to know that you’re positioned to be as competitive as you can be.”

That certainty Weiberg talks about hasn’t always been guaranteed for the remaining Big 12 schools. Since OU and UT announced intentions to head to the SEC in July 2021, the conference’s future has been a winding path that’s led to four new schools, a new commissioner and a shiny new media rights deal.

“It is remarkable,” Weiberg said of the 18-month turnaround. “July, August, September of ’21, the national narrative around the Big 12 Conference was clearly not good. Fast forward to today and it has completely changed.”

The exit will also bring about the end of Bedlam football for the foreseeable future. OSU is slated to host the Sooners on Nov. 4, and with the OU locked in to leave in 2024, the November contest will be the final for some time.

“If you’re asking me if I ever saw a day that there would possibly be no Bedlam football, no, I didn’t see that until July of ’21,” Weiberg said. “If it were up to us, we’d still be playing Bedlam as members of the Big 12 Conference. That is a decision that was made for all the reasons that they made it, and that changes the equation.”

“We’ll see how it evolves from there.”

Nonconference scheduling in football is tricky, with dates usually set years in advance. OSU already has games between Arkansas, Alabama and Colorado scheduled, some planned as far ahead as 2036.

As for getting the conference to a “good spot,” Weiberg points to several factors. UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati were added in the following months after OU and Texas announced its departures. Each of the four will compete this upcoming season in the Big 12.

Weiberg also alluded to the conference’s new media deal. Under new commissioner Brett Yormark, the Big 12 scored a $2.3 billion media rights deal with ESPN and Fox Sports that runs through at least the 2030-31 season.

Weiberg commended the actions of Yormark, who took over the conference’s commissioner role Aug. 1, for his “aggressive” and “innovative” approach to rebranding the league.

“I think he deserves a great deal of the credit for putting the plan together for how we need to move forward,” Weiberg said. “What are the things we need to accomplish and then going out and trying to accomplish those things. A media deal was one of the big things on that list.”

The absence of OU and Texas also leaves a sizable vacancy in the upper echelon of the conference. When asked whether he thinks OSU is capable of being a figurehead in the new conference, Weiberg was confident in the school’s ability.

“That’s always the goal; that hasn’t changed,” he said. “We want to compete for championships. Everything that we do from the experience that we provide our student-athletes, the service we provide our student-athletes from recruiting, facilities, all of that, we do because we want to compete for championships in the conference and nationally.”

Weiberg is also happy with where OSU will be financially with all the changes. With the new media rights deal, each Big 12 school can expect a payout of $31.7 million. Yormark’s ambitions open up additional revenue for schools.

“Yeah, I think it will continue to grow. Again, I think that is one thing that the commissioner is great about is bringing additional opportunities to the table for us to explore,” Weiberg said. “I’ve been in this long enough to know, every time that you think, ‘How can this continue to grow?’ it just does.”

Reports surfaced this week that the Big 12 was still eyeing adding Gonzaga for basketball and the possibility of snagging Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah from the Pac-12, per The Athletic.

When asked about whether more expansion excited him, Weiberg said: “I think what Commissioner Yormark and we have talked about is that our goal for the Big 12 Conference to be one of the best conferences in college athletics. We’re going to continue to look at all of the different aspects of it and what needs to happen to position the Big 12 to be that.

“I think we will continue to be aggressive, we’ll continue to be innovative, we’ll continue to look at all ideas, both big and small and vet those out to see what makes sense for the conference to put us in that position.”