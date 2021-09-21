"It helped a lot": OSU O-line gaining confidence, stability after the win at Boise State

At Boise State, OSU ran the ball on 81% of its 70 plays, relying heavily on its running game in the absence of wide receivers such as Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray. For now, the Cowboys are in dire need of an offensive line capable of not only functioning, but one that can carry a heavy load.

This front five did that against the Broncos. On each of the final six plays from scrimmage in the first half Saturday, and then on the first snaps of the second half, the Cowboys handed the ball off behind their offensive line.

Sills viewed the reliance on the ground game and the workload handed to the front five as an indication of trust from the coaching staff.

“It gives us an assurance and lets us know that the game is on our back," he said. "The coaches have put the game on us. So I take that very pridefully. That’s something I know that I want and that everybody else wants on the O-line."

As an ailing OSU offense seeks to scrounge production, largely on the ground, plenty of work lies ahead for the offensive line — a group that may be gaining form at just the right time.

