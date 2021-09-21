"It helped a lot": OSU O-line gaining confidence, stability after the win at Boise State

STILLWATER — Hunter Woodard is back at right guard. Cole Birmingham is settling in at left tackle.
With the pair of lineman back alongside Jake Springfield, Danny Godlevske and Josh Sills, Oklahoma State has regained stability on its offensive line, maybe for the first time since the 2020 preseason.
“I would say when we go out to practice, if all these guys are back playing Tuesday, that’ll be the best we’ve been so far,” coach Mike Gundy said Monday.
The Cowboys’ full-strength front-five finally took shape and delivered at Boise State in Week 3.
In Woodard’s first start of the 2021 season, the line paved the way for a 57-carry, 246-yard rushing performance that powered OSU to a 21-20 win over the Broncos. The effort on the offensive line followed a pair of lukewarm rushing games to open the season, for which Gundy laid blame on the Cowboys’ blocking inside and on the perimeter.
“I thought we played pretty well up front,” Sills, the redshirt senior left guard, said Tuesday. “I thought we really beat their inside guys up pretty well. We got good movement on double teams. We were able to reach their edge guys on our outside zones. It helped a lot.”
On an offense mired by injury at the moment, OSU’s offensive line is taking shape.
In the wake of a 2020 season in which the position group was a revolving door, and a 2021 preseason that featured question marks at multiple positions, the Cowboys front five has settled itself — for the time being, at least — at a crucial moment ahead of a visit from No. 25 Kansas State to kickoff Big 12 play Saturday, boosted by the successful night on the blue turf in Boise.
“I think it kind of gave everybody a bit of confidence, which is something we really need.” Sills said. “Kansas State is a heck of a defense. They’re in the top-15ish in the country as far as rushing yards (allowed). So having that game going into this game is huge for us.”
With Woodard's return, OSU's offensive line featured another experienced, physical lineman that it had lacked in the opening weeks. And Birmingham, a traditional right guard adjusting smoothly to life at left tackle, has offered an additional point security on the edge since taking over the job against Tulsa in Week 2.
Reinforced by the duo, the Cowboys' once-shaky line now bears confidence. And as unbeaten OSU trudges into Big 12 competition, the hope is that familiarity, finally, can breed a sturdy unit up front.
“It’s huge," Sills said, speaking on the importance of stability on the offensive line. "You kind of get a sense of how the person next to you thinks. How they feel. How they play. That lets you build more chemistry."
At Boise State, OSU ran the ball on 81% of its 70 plays, relying heavily on its running game in the absence of wide receivers such as Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray. For now, the Cowboys are in dire need of an offensive line capable of not only functioning, but one that can carry a heavy load.
This front five did that against the Broncos. On each of the final six plays from scrimmage in the first half Saturday, and then on the first snaps of the second half, the Cowboys handed the ball off behind their offensive line.
Sills viewed the reliance on the ground game and the workload handed to the front five as an indication of trust from the coaching staff.
“It gives us an assurance and lets us know that the game is on our back," he said. "The coaches have put the game on us. So I take that very pridefully. That’s something I know that I want and that everybody else wants on the O-line."
As an ailing OSU offense seeks to scrounge production, largely on the ground, plenty of work lies ahead for the offensive line — a group that may be gaining form at just the right time.