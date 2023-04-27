STILLWATER — Kenny Gajewski often emphasizes the idea that Oklahoma State’s softball team is the chaser, not the chased.

For the eighth-year head coach, the goal consistently remains to "play in the final game”; another way to reiterate his idea the Cowgirls are in the national championship conversation but haven’t reached it just yet.

They’re close. National rankings consistently viewed OSU as a top three program this year. Statistics put them among the upper echelon of college softball.

But coming off a five-game losing streak has resulted in OSU slipping.

“When you raise to a level that we want to go to, there’s more scrutiny,” Gajewski said. “There’s more praise, there’s more scrutiny, I’ve said that always. You have to take the good with the bad. You’re never as good as you think you are, and you’re never as bad as you think you are.”

The Cowgirls will aim to reverse the trend this weekend in Lubbock, Texas, opening a three-game series against Texas Tech on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in what will be the final regular season road series for OSU.

“It does hurt, I’m not going to lie, it hurts to say that we’ve lost five in a row, but it’s supposed to,” Gajewski said.

Those five losses come in the form of home games against Iowa State and Wichita State and most recently getting swept by Texas over the weekend. As for diagnosing the sudden issues, it’s easy to breakdown.

Strikeouts don’t seem to be the problem. OSU managed only 3.2 a game during the losing streak. Getting on base isn’t an issue either. As a team, they reach safely 42.3% of the time, good for seventh in the country.

In the past five games, 40 batters reached base.

So, what’s the problem? Driving them in. “We’re not hitting with runners on base over the last couple of weeks,” Gajewski said.

In the past five games, OSU left 33 runners stranded. They’ve scored only seven runs, not an ideal recipe for success.

“I’ve tried to move the lineup around some, but I feel like I’ve got the best hitters in there at this point,” Gajewski said. “We’ve got a couple young kids that I need to get some more at-bats, but it’s not like when they’ve got opportunities, they’re tearing it up.

“I’m not going to sacrifice any defense at this point, because we’re not scoring enough runs.”

Safe to say, seismic changes to the lineup don’t appear in the Cowgirls’ future.

“When you’re on the journey and you get a flat tire, you’ve got to go, ‘OK, what can we learn, what did we do wrong and what can we do to get better to put these guys in the best position to be them?’”

The pitching staff hasn’t hindered OSU’s performance either. On average, opponents are scoring three runs a game amid the losses. Ace Kelly Maxwell even carried a no-hitter against Texas into the seventh inning, before allowing a walk-off three-run homer to lose.

“Our pitching has been crazy good. That’s who I feel most bad for,” centerfielder Chyenne Factor said. “No-hitters in a bunch of games going into the seventh and we can’t get runs across for them. That’s tough.”

Coincidentally, the Cowgirls went through a similar situation around this time last season. OSU closed out its 2022 regular season with back-to-back losses to Florida State in Tallahassee before getting swept by top-ranked Oklahoma in Norman, accounting for five consecutive losses.

OSU responded with a Big 12 Championship and a semifinal appearance in the Women’s College World Series. But what’s changed is the roster. In total, Gajewski brought in 14 new players this offseason. That’s 14 players who weren’t around last season during the late-season rally.

“The bottom line is, they’re getting calloused, and that’s what you’ve got to have,” Gajewski said.