Iowa State is the second game in what OSU has deemed a seven-game series to end the regular season

Oklahoma State is entering the home stretch of the regular season -- a time of the year where possible NCAA qualifications and seeding start entering the conversation.
Five of the remaining six games on the Cowboys' schedule are against top-15 teams, including a postponed game against No. 13 West Virginia that has yet to be rescheduled.
OSU still has a postseason ban hanging over its head, but a decision on the appeal might not be made until after March Madness. A delayed decision would make the Cowboys eligible for the postseason. But head coach Mike Boynton is only focusing on the games that are right in front of his team.
The Cowboys approached Saturday's game against Kansas State as Game 1 of a possible seven-game series. OSU won that game without junior guard Isaac Likekele and will be looking to win another one at home against Iowa State at 3 p.m. Tuesday. K-State and Iowa State are at the bottom two teams in the league. The competition spikes to No. 2 Baylor on Saturday ahead of No. 15 Texas Tech and back-to-back games against No. 9 Oklahoma.
“Postseason is still a little ways away, but there are still enough games you have to have the right focus to play well,” Boynton said. “We kind of talked about the seven games remaining as a season in and of itself, and how we can do our best to go 1-0. We did that and we’ll put that one behind us. Go 1-0 and we’ll have two 1-0 winning streaks, and then continue from there.”
The Cowboys have a chance to end the year with a major boost to their resume, but this young roster has to make sure to take care of Iowa State first. OSU beat Iowa State 81-60 on Jan. 25, but the Cyclones only had seven players available because of COVID-19 protocols. Iowa State is expected to have a more complete roster on Tuesday.
Immediately following the Kansas State game on Saturday, Boynton said it was too early to know if he would play Likekele against Iowa State. Likekele has been battling a foot issue, and Boynton decided to give him some rest. How much rest he needs hasn’t been decided.
“We’ll see if he can do much in practice,” Boynton said. “Obviously, it’s not a Saturday-Monday, but a Tuesday is a still shorter turnaround than what you usually get sometimes on a Wednesday. So, we’ll see. I think we’ll know a little bit closer to gameday whether he’ll be able to go.”
Boynton said he was happy with 35 of the 40 minutes his team played against Kansas State. He is still looking for the perfect 40-minute game. Tuesday offers a chance to get even closer to that perfect game before embarking on a tough stretch to end the regular season.
“What we’ve got to focus on is how do we get better,” Boynton said. “We did some good things on the defensive end. We had some guys step up and make shots (Saturday) which is a good sign. And we were able to get Ice some rest.”