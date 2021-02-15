Iowa State is the second game in what OSU has deemed a seven-game series to end the regular season

Oklahoma State is entering the home stretch of the regular season -- a time of the year where possible NCAA qualifications and seeding start entering the conversation.

Five of the remaining six games on the Cowboys' schedule are against top-15 teams, including a postponed game against No. 13 West Virginia that has yet to be rescheduled.

OSU still has a postseason ban hanging over its head, but a decision on the appeal might not be made until after March Madness. A delayed decision would make the Cowboys eligible for the postseason. But head coach Mike Boynton is only focusing on the games that are right in front of his team.

The Cowboys approached Saturday's game against Kansas State as Game 1 of a possible seven-game series. OSU won that game without junior guard Isaac Likekele and will be looking to win another one at home against Iowa State at 3 p.m. Tuesday. K-State and Iowa State are at the bottom two teams in the league. The competition spikes to No. 2 Baylor on Saturday ahead of No. 15 Texas Tech and back-to-back games against No. 9 Oklahoma.