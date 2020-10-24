Iowa State at OSU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Sanders returns as OSU prevails
Playing for the first time since sustaining a Sept. 19 ankle injury against Tulsa, quarterback Spencer Sanders returned to the Oklahoma State starting lineup for Saturday’s Big 12 clash with the 17th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. Sanders had 306 yards of total offense as the sixth-ranked Cowboys prevailed 24-21 at Boone Pickens Stadium. With the victory, OSU is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2015.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
OSU defense solid vs. Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy will never forget his first college football experience. During the 2018 Iowa State-OSU game, as a freshman, Purdy was pressed into duty because Cyclone starting QB Zeb Noland was injured. Purdy was spectacular that day, passing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 84 yards. Iowa State won 48-42. Purdy’s career has been very nice, and on Saturday he was back at Boone Pickens Stadium. In every regard, the OSU defense was better this time than when it was cut to pieces by Purdy two years ago. Purdy finished 19-of-34 passing, but for only 162 yards. He had one TD pass while getting sacked three times and netting a modest total of 38 rushing yards.
Third down: Game MVPs
Offense: OSU’s Spencer Sanders
Defense: OSU’s Kolby Harvell-Peel
The worst aspect of Sanders’ performance was two interceptions. The most impressive aspect was his response to the turnovers. He didn’t seem despondent after either interception, and he bounced back with big plays. He wound up 20-of-29 passing for 235 yards. He was a run-game weapon, also, getting 71 yards. Harvell-Peel had one of the more impressive and athletic interceptions ever by a Mike Gundy-coached defensive player. Cowboy linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez totaled seven tackles and on a blitz forced Purdy to release a pass that resulted in an intentional-grounding penalty.
Fourth down: What’s next
Can OSU beat Texas again?
The Texas Longhorns visit Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31. It’s a Halloween resumption of a series that, since 2010, has been decidedly in OSU’s favor. If the Cowboys win, they will have beaten the Longhorns for the eighth time in 11 years. With a 27-16 win over Baylor on Saturday, Texas improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12.
— Bill Haisten, Tulsa World
