Iowa State at OSU: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Playing for the first time since sustaining a Sept. 19 ankle injury against Tulsa, quarterback Spencer Sanders returned to the Oklahoma State starting lineup for Saturday’s Big 12 clash with the 17th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. Sanders had 306 yards of total offense as the sixth-ranked Cowboys prevailed 24-21 at Boone Pickens Stadium. With the victory, OSU is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play for the first time since 2015.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Brock Purdy will never forget his first college football experience. During the 2018 Iowa State-OSU game, as a freshman, Purdy was pressed into duty because Cyclone starting QB Zeb Noland was injured. Purdy was spectacular that day, passing for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 84 yards. Iowa State won 48-42. Purdy’s career has been very nice, and on Saturday he was back at Boone Pickens Stadium. In every regard, the OSU defense was better this time than when it was cut to pieces by Purdy two years ago. Purdy finished 19-of-34 passing, but for only 162 yards. He had one TD pass while getting sacked three times and netting a modest total of 38 rushing yards.