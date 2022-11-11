Iowa State at Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup and player to watch in Saturday's game

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: EPSNU

Radio: KTSB-1170

Streaming: Varsity Network

Records: Iowa State 4-5, 1-5 Big 12; OSU 6-3, 3-3

Coaches: Matt Campbell, 46-39 in seventh year; Mike Gundy, 155-72 in 18th year

Last meeting: On Oct. 23, 2021, Iowa State defeated the Cowboys 24-21 in Ames.

All-time series: OSU leads 33-20-3

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: A chilly day is ahead for football. The good news, though, is that we have light winds and clear skies. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the low 40s. By halftime we will be in the mid-40s, and by the end of the game the temperatures will have dropped into the upper 30s.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Which OSU team shows up?

After a strong start to the team and a top-10 ranking, the Cowboys have dropped off in an unexpected way, losing 48-0 at Kansas State and 37-16 at Kansas. In its last game at home, OSU rallied in impressive fashion to defeat a good Texas team. Can the Cowboys overcome rampant injuries and return to resiliency?

2. KEY MATCHUP

Cyclones' ground game vs. OSU's run defense

The Cowboys rank 100th nationally against the run, giving up 174.7 rushing yards per game. Skewing that average is a 351-yard output last week by Kansas, which racked up 250 rushing yards on a series of eight plays.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Iowa State WR Xavier Hutchinson

Against the Cowboys last year, Hutchinson had 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This season, Hutchinson is 47 yards from 1,000 yards and has scored six touchdowns.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: This is race to 20 points. That means a Cowboys defense blitzed by Kansas and Kansas State the past two weeks must rediscover its edge. That is exactly what occurs ... with a little help from Iowa State's offense, the worst in the Big 12.

OSU 23, ISU 16