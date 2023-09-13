Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Ollie Gordon slumped back in his chair underneath Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

For the second-straight game, Gordon, a sophomore running back at Oklahoma State, again led the Cowboys in rushing yards (53). This latest game came against Arizona State on the road. He scored his second touchdown in as many games. To start the 2023 season, Gordon’s living up to the expectations.

But despite another strong performance, Gordon noticed the reoccurring problem with OSU’s run game.

“We just need to come out firing more than we do in the beginning,” he said. “We can’t always depend on the back half of the game.”

Two games into the season, the Cowboys’ run game appears efficient on paper. Gordon is leading the trio, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Redshirt sophomore Jaden Nixon’s not far behind at 5.4 yards. Sixth-year transfer Elijah Collins rounds out the group at 4.4. As a collective, OSU averages 131 yards per game.

A major emphasis of the Cowboys’ offseason revolved around the run game. And while it’s been effective in the second half, the Cowboys’ offensive group is still trying to acquire a taste of successful rushing in the first half.

“Two weeks we’ve gotten away with not running the ball well in the first half,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “Our luck’s going to run out, eventually. That’s not a secret.”

The luck could run out as early as this weekend. OSU will host a South Alabama program that allows only 3.2 yards per carry on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Boone Pickens Stadium to close out the nonconference schedule.

Exploring the numbers this season, the Cowboys (2-0) have handed off 26 times in the first half, recording only 48 yards for a 1.8-yard average. Even more desolate, a 0.8-yard average in the second quarter alone.

Against Arizona State, OSU went into the half with zero rushing yards.

“Just have faith. Just keep trusting it’s going to hit,” Nixon said about first half sideline conversations. “It’s kind of hard to say that, especially sometimes you’ll be running the ball and just see a dude come free and smack you and it’s like, how am I supposed to have faith, how am I supposed to trust it if this is going to happen? I have faith and I have trust in our big dogs to get it done.”

Yards — and touches — increase out of the half. OSU quarterbacks have handed off to running backs 36 times out of the locker room for 217 yards. The most effective quarter is the third, with tailbacks garnering 6.8 yards per carry.

What’s needed, Gundy said, is getting it established earlier.

FIRST QUARTER 14 carries, 38 yards (2.7 YPC) SECOND QUARTER 12 carries, 10 yards (0.8 YPC) THIRD QUARTER 11 carries, 75 yards (6.8 YPC) FOURTH QUARTER 25 carries, 142 yards (5.7 YPC)

So, what happens at halftime to create such a dynamic difference? Adjustments resemble minor tweaks more than full-blown revamps, Nixon said. They’re not complicated, yet, instead focusing on little details have allowed for lanes to open up.

“Sometimes, we get sort of slowly going,” Nixon added. “Like a train, how they just slowly build their way up, but once they get going they get rolling into everything.”

Gundy’s diagnosis is simpler.

“One, we’re making a few changes in blocking better, which helps a lot,” he said. “And two, they’re fresh.”

Up to this point, the Cowboys received varying results from the offensive line. Redshirt senior guard Preston Wilson and tackle Jake Springfield missed portions of the first two games, and penalties impacted the group.

“One of our big things is average five yards a rush and in our two games we haven’t been able to meet that goal yet,” said Braden Cassity, who plays at fullback and tight end. “That’s something we’re definitely diving into.”

The Jaguars could be a good barometer for where things are at. Described as a “physical” team by Gundy and players, South Alabama defense allowed only 3.2 yards per rush and 102 per game against a preseason top 25 Tulane team and Southeastern Louisiana.

Cassity explained, there’s more to just being physical. Improved blocking from tight ends and fullbacks is needed, too.

“It’s not a complicated process,” Gundy said. “It’s physicality, it is toughness, it’s desire. It’s not easy it’s a war down in there.”

As for Gundy’s second point — running backs being fresher late in the game — the three-man rotation’s split carries evenly through two games. Gordon and Collins lead with 16 attempts, with Nixon trailing at 13. The speedy Nixon’s also produced in the passing game, catching six passes for 45 yards, the fourth-most on roster.

OSU heavily emphasized recreating run blocking schemes to ignite the rushing attack. But through two games, the emphasis is on igniting the attack earlier.

“We’re gonna run the ball,” Cassity said. “That’s like a non-negotiable for us, and I think we’re going to really pick that up here soon.”