Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — It was the sickest Bryan Nardo’s ever been after a game.

Back in 2011, Nardo — Oklahoma State’s young defensive coordinator from the Division II ranks — earned his first coaching gig at Missouri S&T as the special teams coordinator after serving as a graduate assistant at Ohio.

After splitting the first two games, the program traveled Iowa for a game against Drake, a hefty FCS school compared to the D-II Miners.

Missouri S&T would lose by 10 points. The point difference came from a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and another one leading to a field goal.

“Sitting there after the game, realizing, 'Oh my gosh, that was what I was responsible for,'” Nardo said, more than a decade later. “It didn’t matter if it was at Drake or if it was at Kentucky Wesleyan or if it was at Urbana. You coach to win a game to put these kids in the best position to have the best memories they can have.”

Now days away from coaching for his first game at the Power Five level, Nardo admits there are jitters. But he expects them before any game, regardless of size. He had the same feeling a year ago before his first game with Gannon University, a private Division II program in Pennsylvania. Despite the larger environment, the increase in spectators and a massive move to Power Five coaching, OSU’s new coordinator is calm ahead of OSU’s season opener against Central Arkansas on Saturday at 6 p.m.

“It’s kickoff, it’s football,” he said. “I’ve been coaching for 18 years around college football. I get the same feeling when we played at Kentucky Wesleyan in 2011.”

That game? Roughly 100 fans in attendance. In fact, Nardo’s experiences coaching are diverse. He’s been in environments where he could yell plays down to the field from the press box. As a young graduate assistant coach at Ohio, he signaled defensive plays at Ohio Stadium, more famously known as “The Horseshoe”, against No. 3 Ohio State in 2008.

Attendance that afternoon: 105,002.

On Saturday evening, Nardo will debut his defense in front of 52,000 fans at Boone Pickens Stadium, announced as a sellout crowd by OSU this week. There will be more people in attendance than residents of Nardo’s hometown, times 50, he said.

“It’ll be the exact same thing out here, bigger venue, but if I let that get too big, then I’m not being true to who I am,” Nardo said.

Up to this point, everything’s went Nardo’s way. He said he’s seen what he wanted to out of the defense in fall camp. He's happy with the installation of his 3-3-5 defensive alignment.

When asked about if the group is where he wanted it to be when he was hired back in January, Nardo said, “I don’t think I’ll ever be at the point that I want to be, because that would imply I have nothing else left to do. We’re constantly building, I feel really good about where we are. I feel really good about they’re understanding, but I don’t ever want to settle.”

Overall, the defense is in a good spot. Now, he’ll need to coach it. As for what kind of a game day coach OSU’s Mike Gundy expected Nardo to be, Gundy's optimistic.

“He has a calm demeanor, he doesn’t scream in practice and doesn’t yell,” Gundy said of Nardo. “I’m gonna guess he’s going to be very similar to that on game day, which is kind of what I think gives you the best chance for success. Not always, but there’s guys that are screamers and yellers and throw Coke cans in the press box and all that that have had success.”

This won’t be Gundy’s first coordinator to jump from the Division II level up to Power Five. In 2013, the Cowboys hired Mike Yurcich from Shippensburg, a Division II program in Pennsylvania.

Yurcich’s introduction to the P5 came against a Dak Prescott-led Mississippi State team in Houston, a scenario that Gundy was concerned about with a new coordinator. But quarterback J.W. Walsh threw for 136 yards and ran for another 125 in a 21-3 win.

“I felt good about him after that, but I’m not going to say I didn’t have a little bit of uncertainty for another four or five or six games,” Gundy said. “Then I felt comfortable.”

Unlike Yurcich, Nardo won’t face a Power Five program until Sept. 9 when OSU travels to Tempe for a nonconference game against Arizona State. Instead, he’ll open against a Central Arkansas group that finished 5-6 last season.

But when those bigger games do come, Nardo’s ready.

“At the end of the day, it’s still the same magnitude, win or lose, you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the right thing” he said.