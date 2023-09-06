Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — There’s only been four meetings between Oklahoma State and Arizona State.

In 1984, the Cowboys visited Tempe, Arizona, routing a top-15 Arizona State program 45-3. The Sun Devils returned the favor in 1991, stomping OSU 30-3 in Stillwater before narrowly winning again two years later.

It took almost 30 years, but the Cowboys hosted the Sun Devils again last season, cruising to a 34-17 win. On Saturday, OSU travels to Tempe for a nonconference game against the Sun Devils at 9:30 p.m. on FS1.

A trip the Cowboys are about to become more accustomed to.

Next season, Arizona State — along with Arizona, Utah and Colorado — join the Big 12, expanding the conference to 16 schools after Oklahoma and Texas leave.

“I haven’t gotten used to it yet,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “It’s going to take a while. I hate to admit this, but I was in there chewing the offense’s ass out, the offensive staff, and I said, ‘I’m just telling everyone, when we play TCU, it’s going to be the same way when they do this,’ and someone said, ‘Coach, we don’t play TCU.’"

The scheduling already is starting to look different. Add four new schools in, it gets even odder. Saturday is just a taste.

“It’s hard for me not to think the Rose Bowl is coming on at 4 o’clock and the Big Ten and the Pac-12 aren’t gonna play in the game,” Gundy said. “It’s just hard for me not to feel that.”

The Cowboys (1-0) aren’t the first current Big 12 program to face an incoming school. Last week, TCU hosted Colorado, drawing 7.3 million viewers with coach Deion Sanders announced his arrival, upsetting the reigning national runner-up 45-42. They won’t be the only one, either. Baylor hosts Utah this Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Off the field, an even weirder chapter in the history.

In December 2000, OSU hired Dirk Koetter to replace Bob Simmons as head coach. The original Boise State architect, Koetter was seen as a rising star in the profession and the answer to lifting OSU from the bottom of the conference.

With a press conference set, Koetter spurned the Cowboys’ $700,000 offer for that of Arizona State. Two other interviewees, Les Miles and Mike Gundy, would eventually land the position.

“I was just kind of a backseat guy,” Gundy said, reflecting on the moment. “They were basically doing me a favor, being nice to me. They weren’t really, in my opinion, they weren’t really putting me in a position to hire me, which they shouldn’t have.”

After the Maryland coaching staff was fired, Gundy was out of a job. Miles, who eventually was hired as head coach after Koetter declined, was encouraged to bring Gundy on as offensive coordinator.

“I felt like if Les got the job, that I would have a chance to come and work for him,” Gundy continued. “Then I got the word that Koetter got the job, or he was walking around, somebody had him on campus right, so they pretty much thought it was his job, which he took it, then went the other direction.”

Saturday will be the second time Gundy coaches against the Sun Devils. Last year, Herm Edwards coached ASU before being fired a week after losing to OSU. The Sun Devils hired Kenny Dillingham this offseason, who most recently served as Oregon’s offensive coordinator.

But Gundy’s coaching history against ASU doesn’t end there.

The 30-3 loss in 1993? Gundy served as OSU’s quarterbacks coach. The Cowboys’ program was coming off a four-year probation from the NCAA for recruiting violations.

As for Koetter, he remained with the Sun Devils until 2006, leaping to the NFL for the next 15 years before returning to Boise State.