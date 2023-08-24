Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s opening week quarterback depth chart reads: Alan Bowman -or- Gunnar Gundy -or- Garret Rangel.

Nine days out from OSU’s first game of the 2023 season, coach Mike Gundy isn’t committed to naming a starting quarterback. In fact, he’s even anticipating using more than one when Central Arkansas travels to Stillwater on Sept. 2.

“We will play multiple quarterbacks,” Gundy said Thursday. “Maybe for quite a while, I’m not sure.”

Since the departure of Spencer Sanders in December, the Cowboys have meticulously weighed options for their next starter. There’s Bowman, OSU’s sixth-year import from Michigan. He appears the likely candidate to start for the Cowboys, but as Gundy points out, the 6-foot-4 veteran hasn’t played consistently in more than two seasons.

The redshirt freshman Rangel and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy each made strides this preseason, complicating the decision, but in the transfer portal era, Mike Gundy is prepared to distribute the snaps until a starter is solidified.

“I think the fair thing is to let them play,” he continued. “Put guys in games and see what they do. If we didn’t feel like they gave us an opportunity to win, we wouldn’t do it.”

The competition will eventually reach a conclusion. Gundy would like for the battle to “settle in” several games into the season, likely giving OSU a timeframe of nonconference games against Central Arkansas, Arizona State and South Alabama to solidify the pecking order.

“You’ll get it from different sides,” Gundy said. “People will say, your team doesn’t know who your leader is, your team doesn’t know who the quarterback is. It creates confusion. I don’t believe that at all. Maybe I would have bought that two or three years ago, but I don’t believe that at all.”

Gundy, a former quarterback himself, admits there is accuracy behind the idea of quarterbacks thriving when they're the clear-cut starter. But he also recognizes the insurance this competition has provided, something OSU wasn’t afforded last season.

A refresher on last season:

Oct. 29, 2022: Spencer Sanders exits late in the game against Kansas State, leaving Gunnar Gundy to play cleanup. Rangel would start the following week against Kansas. Sanders would play in two more games, leading a fourth-quarter comeback against Iowa State and setting a school record for pass attempts (67) against Oklahoma.

Spencer Sanders exits late in the game against Kansas State, leaving Gunnar Gundy to play cleanup. Rangel would start the following week against Kansas. Sanders would play in two more games, leading a fourth-quarter comeback against Iowa State and setting a school record for pass attempts (67) against Oklahoma. Dec. 5, 2022: Sanders enters the transfer portal, ending a four-year tenure as OSU’s starter. He’d reemerge at Ole Miss a month later.

Sanders enters the transfer portal, ending a four-year tenure as OSU’s starter. He’d reemerge at Ole Miss a month later. Dec. 27, 2022: Rangel starts the third game of his career against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. After a rough start, Rangel shows promise in the fourth quarter.

Rangel starts the third game of his career against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. After a rough start, Rangel shows promise in the fourth quarter. Jan. 9, 2023: Alan Bowman transfers into OSU’s program.

The Cowboys were required to string together combinations of Rangel and Gunnar Gundy late last season. Another offseason of experience — while simultaneously competing for the starting spot — should negate any injury issues that arise.

“We were not very good at running the football, we had to play young quarterbacks, it was on their shoulders,” Gundy said. “They struggled because we couldn’t rush the football. Hopefully, now, that’s not an issue.”

Of course, the Cowboys still have Zane Flores, a three-star true freshman from Gretna, Nebraska, at their disposal. Gundy applauded Flores for his work this offseason, even pointing out Flores’ “tremendous future” with the program but would hope to not rely heavily on Flores this season.

“He’s not ready,” Gundy said. “There shouldn’t be a freshman quarterback, in most cases. Have there been some that have done it? Sure. Can it be done? Sure. We haven’t had a lot of success with it.”

On the field, either of the three quarterbacks will be surrounded by a veteran core. Per OSU’s depth chart, the offensive line will be constructed around four players who have been in the program since 2019. Pass protection will be key with the Cowboys no longer using a dual-threat QB, regardless of who starts.

"That's been talked about," Gundy said of how playing time will be split up. "The good news is, I don't have to make that decision right now. We don't have to make that decision right now. I'm leaning toward, when we go in the game, we'll have a plan."