Injury Report: Devin Harper, Hunter Woodard among Cowboys out vs Tulsa; Tay Martin questionable

STILLLWATER — Quarterback Spencer Sanders (Covid-19 protocol) will return for Oklahoma State in Week 2, but the Cowboys are set to host Tulsa with a number of players absent today.

According to the Cowboy Sports Network, linebacker Devin Harper, right guard Hunter Woodward, wide receiver Braydon Johnson, tight end Logan Carter and defensive end Trace Ford (knee) are out for OSU's second contest of the season for injury or Covid-19-related reasons.

Among those expected to return are defensive lineman Israel Antwine (undisclosed) and safety Thomas Harper (undisclosed) after each missed OSU's opener against Missouri State.

Questionable for the Cowboys are wide receiver Tay Martin and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan. Martin led OSU with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown reception in Week 1, but suffered an ankle injury against the Bears and was limited in practice this week.

Devin Harper was the Cowboy's second-leading tackler against Missouri State before wearing a boot on one of his ankles during postgame media availability, and second-year linebackers Mason Cobb and Kamryn Farrar are expected to fill in next to Malcolm Rodriguez.