Injuries to veterans playing a role in OSU's slide

In a meeting with the Oklahoma State offense before the Kansas game, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn asked the starters to stand up.

He then asked for only the seniors to remain standing, and everyone standing sat down.

“I want those guys to understand they’re young and they’re going through a bit of a learning curve right now,” Dunn said after the Cowboys’ 37-16 loss Saturday. “We’ve been through that before and we’ve gone on massive runs in the years following.

“We’ve got a really good football team. We’ve got a lot of guys who are waiting to come back (from injury) and hope they can come back fairly quickly. That’ll add some depth and obviously some leadership, too.”

Three senior starters were sidelined Saturday on offense: right guard Hunter Woodard, quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Braydon Johnson. Senior safety Thomas Harper also was out and two other seniors, defensive tackle Brendon Evers and punter Tom Hutton, have had their careers end early because of injuries in recent weeks.

A team that was already young at several positions has been significantly younger during the past month, and that has played a role in OSU’s erratic performances. Following the gritty Texas comeback were uninspired outings at Kansas State and Kansas.

“When you start to lose a considerable number of players and you’re replacing people, then things get a little more difficult,” coach Mike Gundy said Saturday. “How difficult they can get, I don’t know that any coach ever knows.

“You’ve got to go play the games, but when you’re starting to work guys that are inexperienced and young and then you’re shuffling guys around, you know it’s going to be a little more difficult.”

What happens next is mostly up to the Cowboys, who have regular-season games left against Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia plus bowl eligibility already clinched.

“I told our leaders we need guys to step up and dig down deep and find a way to practice hard and get ready to go play another one next week,” Gundy said.

Other storylines from the Kansas loss that ended a 12-game win streak in the series:

Back-to-back defeats rare under Gundy

OSU (6-3, 3-3) dropped back-to-back games in the regular season for the first time since November 2018, when the Cowboys lost at Baylor 35-31 and at Oklahoma 48-47 in succession.

The 2017 and 2012 seasons also included back-to-back losses to Baylor and Oklahoma, and OSU lost five in a row during a rough stretch of 2014. Gundy's teams also had consecutive losses during his first three seasons (2005, 2006, 2007).

Fans storming the field after OSU defeats

In perhaps a statement about where the OSU program is, the Cowboys’ last four regular-season losses have produced field stormings by the opposing team’s fans. All four have been against lower-ranked or unranked Big 12 teams on the road: Iowa State last year and TCU, Kansas State and Kansas this year.

Jayhawk fans who stormed the field Saturday, forced the goalpost down and chucked it into a nearby body of water likely were celebrating the team’s first bowl eligibility since 2008, but it also was the first win against a ranked team since 2010.

Cowboys drop out of the polls

For the first time since September 2021, OSU is unranked. The Cowboys were in the top 10 only two weeks ago before falling out of the top 15 last week after a program-record 20 consecutive weeks there.