Injuries force young OSU defenders onto field in win over Texas Tech

STILLWATER — Against one of the most prolific passing teams in college football, Oklahoma State was down to cornerbacks not on its depth chart.

“We had quite a few guys go out on defense, so the young guys had to play,” coach Mike Gundy said. “We were pretty young and immature out there defensively, but they rallied around and made some plays. They hit us on a couple deep balls, but really our cover was pretty good and their kids made plays.”

While Texas Tech was throwing 39 passes in Saturday’s first half, starting corner Korie Black left with an injury and did not return. Backup Demarco Jones also was hurt and didn’t come back in.

Jabbar Muhammad, the other starter, played the majority of the Cowboys’ 41-31 victory. Redshirt freshman Cam Smith was the next man up at the opposite spot, receiving extended playing time in the second half.

“(Smith) played pretty good,” Gundy said. “They hit the deep ball on him in the corner. He had good coverage. The guy just went up and took the ball.”

Xavier Benson, a starter at linebacker who was facing his former team, had to be helped off the field and was replaced by Nickolas Martin, a redshirt freshman. It is unknown how significant any of the injuries are.

Kendal Daniels, a redshirt freshman safety from Beggs, was ejected for targeting in the third quarter and will miss the first half of the next game at TCU. Daniels was in pursuit of a safety when he delivered a hit on quarterback Behren Morton.

“The way the rule is set up, that’s targeting,” Gundy said. “You cannot lower your head and they know that. … In the heat of the moment, all he knows is he had a dead shot of the quarterback in the end zone.

“You cannot lower your head; you have to keep your eyes up the whole time. The rule’s put in place to protect and it’s a good rule. Nobody likes the rule … until that’s your kid getting hit. It was the correct call, and he needs to learn to keep his face up.”

Despite the challenges, OSU’s defense regrouped at halftime and was solid for most of the remainder, giving up a touchdown to open the third quarter but no points from there. The Red Raiders ran 104 plays for 527 yards.

“I think this helps us as a team, with the younger guys getting experience,” safety Jason Taylor II said. “When things like (injuries and) targeting (happen), different guys have to do different things. … We were able to come together and get the win.”

Center Preston Wilson was among the offensive players who left with an injury, going down in the first half and heading to the locker room for an X-ray before returning in street clothes.

“I know that it’s not a significant injury,” Gundy said. “He’s walking around. … Hopefully he’ll be better in three days.”