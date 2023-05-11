OKLAHOMA CITY — In the top of the fourth inning with two outs, Oklahoma State’s opening Big 12 Tournament game against Kansas was postponed for the remainder of Thursday evening due to inclement weather.

Play will resume Friday at 10 a.m. with the Jayhawks leading 3-1 and OSU pitcher Kyra Aycock entering in relief for starter Kelly Maxwell.

The Cowgirls (41-13) scored first, with a sacrifice fly off catcher Taylor Tuck’s bat scoring centerfielder Chyenne Factor but KU responded, scoring three runs in the top of the third.

After OSU went scoreless in the bottom of the third, Maxwell returned to the mound, walking KU catcher Jordan Richards and centerfielder Shayna Espy reaching safely after a throwing error.

Both KU runners will resume their position on base Friday, with shortstop Presley Limbaugh in the batter’s box and Aycock entering in replacement of Maxwell.

Despite starting strong, Maxwell was removed after allowing three hits and four walks in less than four innings.

Any changes to Friday’s schedule are still to be determined.