STILLWATER — Rachel Becker waited her whole career for it.

The bases were loaded with only one out in the seventh inning. Oklahoma State trailed by a run against Nebraska as Becker — the Cowgirls’ second baseman — dug into the batter’s box.

“Stepping up to the plate, I was definitely ... my heart was beating a little bit," she said. "I was feeling it.”

A mound visit for Nebraska delayed Becker’s at-bat. During that time, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski pulled Becker to the side. He emphasized swinging early in the at-bat and making contact.

“I knew if I saw my pitch, I was going to swing at it,” Becker said.

And on the first pitch, she swung. Becker ripped a ball into center field as the runners took off. Tallen Edwards bolted home, reaching safely to tie the game. Pinch runner Haidyn Sokoloski wrapped around third base, sliding across home plate to give OSU the lead.

“That’s just something I feel like I’ve been waiting for my whole career,” Becker said. “To have such big game on the line, the pressure situation.”

Becker, a graduate transfer from Purdue playing in her first NCAA Regional of her career, did just that. Her two-run single in the seventh inning drove in the go-ahead run for the Cowgirls, as they mounted a late-game rally to defeat Nebraska 5-2 and win the Stillwater NCAA Regional.

“I feel good for her,” Gajewski said, pointing to Becker. “I can remember recruiting her and just telling her, ‘This is going to happen.’”

Chants of “Rachel Becker” broke out from the outfield stands as OSU’s second baseman put on headphones to talk with the ESPN crew postgame. “That was just insane,” Becker said with a laugh.

With the win, OSU (44-14) advances to its fourth consecutive super regional. The Cowgirls will host Oregon this upcoming weekend at Cowgirl Stadium, with time and dates still to be determined.

But OSU achieving that accomplishment looked to be in jeopardy against Nebraska. A loss would have sent OSU and the Huskers to a winner-take-all game later Sunday night.

After starting Friday against UMBC, the Cowgirls threw pitcher Kelly Maxwell in the circle against the Cornhuskers (36-22), pitching four innings and allowing seven hits.

With runners on the corners and only one out, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski elected to replace Maxwell with pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl. After a brief warmup, Kilfoyl’s first pitch of the evening bounced off Tuck and slid toward the Cowgirls’ dugout.

Ruled a wild pitch, OSU surrendered its first run of the regional, credited to Maxwell. After recording the second out, Kilfoyl threw another wild pitch, allowing Courtney Wallace to score and give Nebraska the lead.

Meanwhile, OSU found little success at the plate. Through six innings, the Cowgirls recorded only three hits and one run. OSU was making contact, striking out only twice throughout the game, but failed to find gaps.

“I just felt like we kept taking great at-bats,” Gajewski said. “I felt good. I never thought we weren’t going to win this game.”

The lone run outside of the seventh inning came off the bat of Edwards. In the fourth inning, she blasted a double to score Morgyn Wynne.

Edwards, a freshman who enrolled in college a year early after graduating as a junior from Southmoore High School, concluded the weekend batting 5-for-9 with two RBIs throughout the regional weekend.

“This is what I left high school for,” she said. “I knew what I was stepping into.”

OKLAHOMA STATE 5, NEBRASKA 2

OSU;000;100;4;—;5;7;0

NEB;000;020;0;—;2;9;1

Maxwell, Kilfoyl (5) and Tuck. Harness, Wallace (5) and Bredwell. W: Kilfoyl (14-5). L: Wallace (25-16). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:26. A: 1,097