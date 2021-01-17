In front of his Walmart co-workers, OSU walk-on Dee Mitchell gets scholarship from Mike Boynton

Oklahoma State junior basketball player Dee Mitchell is no longer a walk-on after OSU surprised him with a scholarship.

The school released a video of Mitchell’s reaction Sunday night. Head coach Mike Boynton came to Mitchell’s job at Walmart, a job that Mitchell picked up to help his mother pay for his college tuition. The Cowboys have now eliminated that financial burden for Mitchell and his family.

Boynton broke the news to Mitchell in front of his coworkers with the rest of the team watching on Zoom. Mitchell’s mother was also present through Facetime.

“It meant everything to see my mom,” Mitchell said in the video. “I didn’t know what was going on. I was real surprised. It’s breathtaking. I thought I was in a movie or something. I really admire coach Mike and I look up to him. I plan on being someone like him in the future and hopefully touch people the way he touched me.”

Mitchell has been working full-time while taking classes and showing up for practices as much as possible. Boynton has not taken Mitchell’s sacrifices for granted.