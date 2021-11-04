In first steps since the NCAA ruling, OSU hosts UCO exhibition Friday

STILLWATER — Mike Boynton was asked often Wednesday morning about the future.
What does the NCAA’s ruling to uphold sanctions against Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program — including a one-year postseason ban and a three-year probationary period — mean for recruiting?
How will the scholarship reduction assessed to the Cowboys be carried out?
Is the program concerned about player movement?
With tears still fresh in his eyes, sitting next to athletic director Chad Weiberg inside Gallagher-Iba Arena, Boynton struggled to think that far down the road. OSU’s fifth-year coach had his eyes on simply weathering the next few hours.
“Right now our focus is just trying to get prepared to go out and have a good practice today,” OSU’s fifth-year head coach said.
“I know that on Friday at 7 o'clock (there's a game). So there's a balance that has to be struck between feeling bad about what happened and feeling bad for yourself, and not being able to responsibly move to what the next thing is and that's trying to get ready to play."
At the end of a week in which OSU’s 2022 postseason hopes were dashed by penalties first handed down in June 2020, the Cowboys do, in fact, have a game to play. OSU hosts Central Oklahoma for an exhibition at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Friday night, a dress rehearsal for Tuesday’s season opener against UT-Arlington.
The preseason tussle with the Bronchos offers a showcase of the Cowboys’ deep cast of returnees that includes Avery Anderson, Isaac Likekele, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and will serve as the setting for the OSU debuts of transfers Bryce Thompson, Moussa Cisse, Woody Newton and Tyreek Smith.
The Big 12’s reigning top shot blocker Kalib Boone, sidelined by an arm injury, is the only player expected not to feature in the game.
The length, athleticism and transfer reinforcements that had the Cowboys hoping to once again compete atop the Big 12 will be on display against UCO, little more than 72 hours after a ceiling was placed on a promising 2021-22 season. Boynton wondered aloud Wednesday if playing so soon after news of the NCAA decision could be a good thing.
“We're going to do this in a pretty short period of time,” Boynton said. “And I don't know if that maybe is a positive somehow. Not having a long period of time. They have each other. They've got the distraction, maybe, of a game that could help.
“I'm just curious to see how they all respond."
Boynton described the hush that fell upon the group of 17 players around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the news he delivered settled in.
Likekele — OSU’s lone senior — was largely silent, as were most of his teammates. Boynton said Walker, a sophomore, “spoke more inquisitively”, asking questions about the long-term ramifications. Brooks Manzer, a freshman, raised his hand to ask Boynton for details on what exactly OSU was being punished for.
“He was worried about what his lunch was in high school five years ago, rather than figuring out what is going on in college basketball,” Boynton said.
In the meeting, part of Boynton’s message centered on resetting expectations.
“There's some things that this team had talked about being able to achieve that realistically aren't possible at this point,” Boynton said. “Playing in the tournament, getting further than we did last year, possibly Final Four, national championship. These guys have talked about those things.”
But Boynton also reminded his team of what there is left to achieve. Discussing that subject Wednesday, he focused on Likekele.
Despite potential eligibility options, Boynton does not expect Likekele to return next season; the 6-foot-5 guard said the same at Big 12 Media Days last month. The 2021-22 season was likely Likekele’s last shot at returning to the NCAA Tournament.
With the postseason off the table, Likekele enters his final year seven assists shy of the top 10 in OSU’s record books. He stands 197 points away from cracking 1,000 for his career. A central figure in the turnaround the Cowboys have undergone under Boynton, Likekele has a chance to earn conference honors for a third consecutive season.
OSU’s coach views Likekele as an example of what the Cowboys still have to play for.
“There are other things that we still can accomplish,” Boynton said. "Isaac Likekele can can do some special things as a senior and leave here with a legacy of being a guy who helped reenergize the program during his time.”
OSU takes its first step into its new reality and toward finding what remains to be accomplished when the Cowboys host the Bronchos Friday night.