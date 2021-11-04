In first steps since the NCAA ruling, OSU hosts UCO exhibition Friday

The preseason tussle with the Bronchos offers a showcase of the Cowboys’ deep cast of returnees that includes Avery Anderson, Isaac Likekele, and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, and will serve as the setting for the OSU debuts of transfers Bryce Thompson, Moussa Cisse, Woody Newton and Tyreek Smith.

The Big 12’s reigning top shot blocker Kalib Boone, sidelined by an arm injury, is the only player expected not to feature in the game.

The length, athleticism and transfer reinforcements that had the Cowboys hoping to once again compete atop the Big 12 will be on display against UCO, little more than 72 hours after a ceiling was placed on a promising 2021-22 season. Boynton wondered aloud Wednesday if playing so soon after news of the NCAA decision could be a good thing.

“We're going to do this in a pretty short period of time,” Boynton said. “And I don't know if that maybe is a positive somehow. Not having a long period of time. They have each other. They've got the distraction, maybe, of a game that could help.

“I'm just curious to see how they all respond."

Boynton described the hush that fell upon the group of 17 players around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the news he delivered settled in.