Immortalized with a stadium statue, OSU donor T. Boone Pickens ‘is here in spirit’

STILLWATER — In any other year not ruined by a virus and related precautions, several thousand Oklahoma State people would have been horseshoed around the new T. Boone Pickens statue.
Instead, about two hours before the start of Saturday’s Texas Tech-OSU football game, an intentionally limited audience of about 200 convened for the unveiling of the 9-foot, 1,200-pound Pickens statue, positioned immediately beyond the west end of Boone Pickens Stadium.
On Sept. 11, 2019, Pickens died at 91.
“The saddest thing is, we don’t have Boone Pickens here,” said OSU athletic director Mike Holder, who regards Pickens as having been his best friend. “He is here in spirit. I feel him. He’s with me every day.
“He gave us hope when there had been none. He made us believe that all things are possible. He made us believe that we could win in football. He changed (donations) to an unprecedented level, and in essence, he changed our university forever.”
For many years, OSU alumni and fans questioned if or when a stadium statue would commemorate the 1988 Heisman Trophy season of Cowboy tailback Barry Sanders. It was announced on Saturday that a Sanders statue soon will completed by the same Enid artist — Harold Holden — who designed and sculpted the Pickens statue.
Pickens was a Holdenville native who got his Oklahoma A&M geology degree in 1951. After he made a fortune in the energy business, his total giving to Oklahoma State University amounted to nearly $600 million.
“Just look around our beautiful campus,” ceremony emcee Larry Reece said. “In just about any direction you look, you’re going to see something that Boone Pickens inspired. We’re so grateful for what he did for his alma mater.”
Specific to the renovation of OSU’s football stadium, Pickens donated $20 million in 2003, $165 million in 2006 and $63 million in 2008.
His donation of $30 million allowed the university to purchase acreage north of the stadium. Scattered across that area now are several recently developed competition venues — including O’Brate Stadium, the baseball Cowboys’ new facility.
“Boone loved this place,” said Jay Rosser, who in 1992-96 and 2002-19 was Pickens’ chief of staff. “I wish there could have been a big crowd here this morning, but this isn’t the year for big crowds.
“I’m really happy today because I was able to bring my family and give them a tour of everything — the football facilities, the new ballpark, the soccer stadium and the indoor facility. Everything. And I’m really happy with the statue itself. (Holden) did a great job.”
Coach Mike Gundy and Cowboy players attended the pregame ceremony, as did OSU President Burns Hargis, who described the Pickens statue as being “a monument to a monument.”
The statue depicts Pickens at the age of about 75 — the age at which he presented to OSU the 2003 gift of $20 million. It was then that Lewis Field became Boone Pickens Stadium.
