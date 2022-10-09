'I'm a tough mother-----r': Fearless quarterback Spencer Sanders continues to propel OSU

After entering the postgame interview room Saturday while coach Mike Gundy was still at the podium, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders heard a question about a concern for the hits he takes.

“I’m a tough motherf——r,” Sanders quipped from a few yards away. “You don’t need to ask that question.”

The question was extremely valid, but so was Sanders’ response. He’s delivered 29 victories in a four-year career defined by a win-at-all-costs mentality, repeatedly reaping the rewards that come with taking big risks.

“I worry about him all the time,” Gundy said, jokingly saying Sanders should go home and go to bed. “It’s a tough game. He’s at the one position (where) you can’t defend yourself. You get hit and you can’t defend yourself. It’s a tough job.”

On a game-changing play in the third quarter of the 41-31 victory against Texas Tech, Sanders rolled out from the 2-yard line and pointed toward the end zone as if he were going to throw to a receiver before plowing across the goal line, trucking a trio of defenders to score the tying touchdown.

“I kind of just faked the pass and I knew I had to take it,” Sanders said, with ice wrapped around his right shoulder. “I had to take this one and be strong.”

The Red Raiders were aggressive with pressure on Sanders throughout the night, sacking him three times and getting seven quarterback hurries. He remained unflappable, throwing for almost 300 yards while accounting for three touchdowns and keeping his team undefeated.

“In the best way, he’s a freak,” offensive lineman Hunter Woodard said. “He’s always doing something that amazes us, but at the same time every time he carries that ball I get scared for him because it’s my job to protect him. I hate seeing him get hit.”

With four more victories — the Cowboys have seven regular-season games remaining — Sanders will become the winningest quarterback in program history. He also moved into third place in career pass completions and touchdowns Saturday.

“I think he is underappreciated for what he’s done,” Gundy said last week. “The reason why is he’s gone through different times in his career. At one time, we were out of offensive linemen – no fun for a quarterback. Last year, we didn’t have any receivers left. He was out there playing with freshmen.

“He just keeps playing and he just keeps finding ways to win games. He has a competitive nature and now he’s developed a calmness and a humbleness about him that’s hard to replace. He’ll be hard to replace.”

Gundy’s team has embraced the theme of DAT — determination and toughness. Perhaps nobody embodies that more than Sanders, a fearless leader focused on propelling OSU to more wins.

“Those guys kind of look toward me … and I have to be the one who’s going to volunteer and go first and lead the way,” he said. “That’s my job. I’m just going to keep doing it each and every week.”