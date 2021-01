Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is expected to be the new defensive coordinator at Illinois, according to a report by Football Scoop.

It was reported on Monday that Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Wofford head coach Josh Conklin had also interviewed for the job.

Losing Knowles who headed the nation’s No. 1 defense in third-down percentage this season would have been a major loss for the Cowboys. It appears that Knowles will stay put in Stillwater.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.