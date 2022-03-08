'I wanted to come home': Julia Cottrill is settling into life comfortably back home at OSU

STILLWATER — As fans filled the stands of Cowgirl Stadium last Friday, Julia Cottrill felt something she doesn’t normally feel.

Oklahoma State’s junior catcher was nervous.

“I had butterflies,” Cottrill said. “But to me that was a reassurance that I am falling love with the game again. Feeling butterflies out here and doing something in front of my hometown crowd is super exciting. But also nerve wracking.”

Sometime over the past few years, while playing at the University of Florida, Cottrill fell out of love with the game. Life, she said, “just kind of hit.” Cottrill knew she had to get home.

This spring, she's back in Stillwater rediscovering her passion and providing ninth-ranked OSU with a key bat in the middle of its order.

Cottrill overcame her nerves on Friday to blast a pair of home runs in Game 1 against Stanford. Altogether, the transfer backstop reached base six times across both games of the home-opening doubleheader.

Cottrill enters Wednesday’s pair with Minnesota leading the Cowgirls in batting average (.342), slugging (.737) and RBI (11) through 17 games of her debut season at OSU. She's tied with teammate Chyenne Factor for the team-lead with five home runs and ranks second in fielding percentage among Big 12 catchers.

After two seasons at Florida, Cottrill is playing alongside former teammates from Stillwater High School in 2022. She's back working with her lifelong hitting coach, father Jeff Cottrill, the fifth-year Cowgirls assistant. And at night, Cottrill is going back to the house she grew up in, opting to settle into life at OSU under her parents' roof.

Surrounded by the comforts of home, she's finding her place on the field and in Stillwater once again.

“I think she feels good here,” said coach Kenny Gajewski. “I think she loves it here. Feeling comfortable. This is kind of her pace and her style. It’s been cool to watch.”

Cottrill entered the transfer portal and committed to Gajewski's program in November 2021. But before the Cowgirls' seventh-year head coach welcomed her to OSU this spring, he played a role in Cottrill's initial recruitment during his time as an assistant with the Gators.

"Coach G actually recruited me to Florida," she said. "I really liked the idea of getting away from home for college.”

Cottrill hit .323 and made 25 starts behind the plate in 2020 before Covid-19 wiped out the final games of her freshman season with the Gators.

She returned to a more "strict" Florida program in Year 2, Cottrill said. Team rules that left her feeling tethered solely to school and softball sapped her passion for the game.

"It was pretty hard mentally, honestly," Cottrill said. "I really wanted to get back to a good support system and have family close to me and stuff like that. It was more life than it was softball ... I wanted to come home.”

The rampant start to Cottrill's OSU career is unfolding with branches of the support system she came home to all around her.

Among the former teammates she has been reunited with this spring is junior catcher Taylor Tuck. They were close friends as Pioneer teammates in high school. This spring, the duo is managing one of nation's most talented pitching staffs and engaging in healthy completion for starts behind the plate.

“She makes me better every single day," Tuck said of Cottrill.

Some days Cottrill misses her solo apartment back at Florida. But she is adjusting to living with her parents again.

“There are upsides," Cottrill said. "My laundry is done. There’s meals every night. So that’s really nice."

Jeff Cottrill is a link that exists both at home and on the softball field. Daughter and father are working on the balancing act; the younger Cottrill called it the "separation between coach and dad."

The dynamic offers challenges. But it's home comforts like time in the batting cage around her father that are accompanying Cottrill's hot start to life at OSU.

“Getting to hit with my hitting coach every day is definitely a good, calming thing for me," she said. "I grew up with his lingo and everything like that. I think being comfortable where I’m at in every aspect of my life also helps on the softball side.”

