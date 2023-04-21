STILLWATER — For the first time since 2018, OSU is searching for a new quarterback.

Spencer Sanders — now turning heads in Oxford, Mississippi, in a quarterback battle of his own — departed Stillwater this winter. One of the major tasks Cowboy coach Mike Gundy faces this spring is figuring out who replaces him.

There are several options. OSU retained Garret Rangel (three career starts) and Gunnar Gundy (one start) while adding veteran Alan Bowman and freshman Zane Flores this offseason.

His veteran status elevates Bowman in the conversation. After transferring from Michigan, OSU will be the third school for the 6-foot-4 quarterback and Gundy will be the fourth head coach of his career.

“I haven’t been able to see him falter on video yet, or live,” Gundy said of Bowman’s maturity. “The years of experience, there’s no substitute for it.”

It’s one of the main reasons the Cowboys signed him out of the transfer portal. Rangel and Flores are still underclassmen, and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy has attempted only 39 passes in his two years.

Regardless of which one gets the nod on Sept. 2 against Central Arkansas, the quarterback style will change. The days of Sanders slicing and dicing through defenses, showcasing his dual-threat prowess are over. No matter the quarterback, OSU will have a true pocket passer.

The three quarterbacks with college experience on the roster have combined for 92 rushing attempts and 57 yards across their careers. Gunnar Gundy is the lone QB with positive yards.

Sanders had more rushing yards than that in his first career start. It took seven games for him to tally more rushing attempts.

“I think the future is you’ve got to be able to move around,” Gundy said. “Those guys have to avoid a lot because they throw so many passes. I don’t know that the pure pocket passer is as relevant now as it used to be.”

When it comes to a pecking order, one doesn’t appear to be in place. In the opening week of spring practice, Gundy said the position battle could carry on throughout the summer, and that thought appears to be accurate as OSU closes out spring practice later this weekend.

In the past, Gundy’s kept any quarterback changes under wraps as long as he could. Former OSU quarterback Shane Illingworth was announced as the starter just hours before kickoff against Missouri State in 2021, and Sanders' injuries last season led to a QB carousel for the final few games.

Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn loves the competition that comes with position battles and is in no rush to name a starter at this point. He notes each quarterback possesses different tendencies that the offensive line needs to adjust to as his focus.

“If you’ve been in our unit meeting room, on the wall it says, ‘Compete,’” Dunn said. “You can’t miss it. It’s so big, it’s crazy. So, no, it doesn’t bother me that we haven’t named a quarterback at his point, because I want those guys competing.”

Reps came easy to Rangel and Gunnar Gundy last season, and with five years of experience, Bowman has enough. Dunn’s biggest priority revolves around making sure the offense meshes with whoever is in the pocket.

“That’s what I’m keeping my eye on, the rhythm of the offense,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about where we’re at, and time will tell where it shakes itself out.”

The starter

Alan Bowman, 6-4, 205

The contenders

Garret Rangel, 6-2, 189

Gunnar Gundy, 6-1, 200

Zane Flores, 6-3, 200