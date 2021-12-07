“I’ve heard from other places”: OSU DC Knowles attracting outside interest

Rumors of Knowles' potential departure from OSU come as coach Mike Gundy has spoken over the past month about inking Knowles to an improved contract to keep him at OSU.

Knowles, who came from Duke to replace Glenn Spencer on Gundy’s staff in 2018, is paid $800,000 per year under his current deal. Ohio State pays offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson $1.4 million annually according to USA Today, and is rumored to be willing to spend more on its next defensive coordinator.

“So we’re in the process today and really some over the last couple of weeks of trying to work out a deal to keep him here,” Gundy said Sunday. “I think it’s best for Oklahoma State football, and I think coach Knowles wants to be here. There’s a lot of details involved in that. But we’re working hard to keep him in place.”

Asked Tuesday if he’ll be in Stillwater next fall, Knowles was non-committal.