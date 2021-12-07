“I’ve heard from other places”: OSU DC Knowles attracting outside interest

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Jim Knowles’ role leading Oklahoma State’s suffocating defense in 2021 earned him an invite to Tuesday’s Broyles Award ceremony as a finalist for the award honoring the nation’s top assistant coach.
And as Knowles confirmed Tuesday, the Cowboys’ success has garnered attention from other programs, too.
“I’ve heard from other places,” Knowles told the Tulsa World outside the ballroom of the Little Rock Marriott. “It’s an interesting time. I just try to keep doing what’s in front of me. You’ve got to kind of keep blinders on.”
Among those reportedly interested in the 56-year old coordinator is a different OSU.
According to a report from On3’s Austin Ward, Knowles has emerged as Ohio State’s “top target” in the Buckeyes’ search for their next defensive coordinator. The report also suggests Knowles is a candidate for the same opening at Penn State as uncertainty swirls around the fourth-year coordinator’s future with the Cowboys.
Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs remains in his role at Ohio State, but the Buckeyes are expected to make a change in the role this offseason after Coombs was stripped of his play-calling duties earlier this fall. Knowles would not be the first Cowboys assistant poached by the Big 10 power; former offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich left Stillwater for Columbus in 2019.
Rumors of Knowles' potential departure from OSU come as coach Mike Gundy has spoken over the past month about inking Knowles to an improved contract to keep him at OSU.
Knowles, who came from Duke to replace Glenn Spencer on Gundy’s staff in 2018, is paid $800,000 per year under his current deal. Ohio State pays offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson $1.4 million annually according to USA Today, and is rumored to be willing to spend more on its next defensive coordinator.
“So we’re in the process today and really some over the last couple of weeks of trying to work out a deal to keep him here,” Gundy said Sunday. “I think it’s best for Oklahoma State football, and I think coach Knowles wants to be here. There’s a lot of details involved in that. But we’re working hard to keep him in place.”
Asked Tuesday if he’ll be in Stillwater next fall, Knowles was non-committal.
“It’s hard to say right now because our contracts are running out," he said. "So right now I don’t have a contract but we’re in the midst of negotiating that. Coach (Gundy) is going to do the best he can.”
Knowles gained national attention this fall in charge of a Cowboys unit that ranked third nationally in total defense and led the country in sacks and tackles for loss. The Knowles-led defense carried OSU to its first Big 12 Championship game appearance and cemented Knowles among five finalists for the Broyles Award, which went to Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.
Knowles' relationship with the players on his defense is part of the secret sauce that transformed OSU's defense in 2021. Defenders including Brock Martin and Brendon Evers took to social media with appeals to athletic director Chad Weiberg and university president Kayse Shrum for their defensive coordinator Tuesday afternoon.
"To make up for an award snub let’s get Knowles to stay in Stillwater," Martin wrote on Twitter.
In his speech during the award ceremony Tuesday, Knowles talked about his connection with his players.
"They want to be pushed," Knowles told the gathered audience. "They want to be challenged. Here's the thing: they have to know that you love them. They have to know that you care about them."
Martin, who recorded a career-best seven sacks, has already declared his intention to return to OSU next fall. A collection of playmakers from the Big 12's top defense could be back, too.
But whether Knowles will be in Stillwater to coach them remains to be seen.
“Things are going to work out the way they’re supposed to work out," Knowles said. "If you try to like engineer your football coaching career it never works. A lot of it you’re not in control of. We’ll see what happens.”