STILLWATER — Scotland David needed the hard conversation.

The Oklahoma State outfielder tore her meniscus for the third time in her career, this time during the Cowgirls' 2022 fall schedule. It came in her right leg, the second time she’d done that over the past two years.

“I kind of had to take a step back and be like, ‘OK, there might not be a chance of softball. What is my life going to be like without it?’” David said, reflecting on the injuries months after. “I kind of feel like it put everything into perspective.”

Throughout all the surgeries, questions continued to pile up about long-term risks. Would David be able to chase her kids around at this rate, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski posed to her.

The thought of medically retiring from softball was even discussed — tough conversations for David and her team to sort through. At that point, her most recent at-bat had come against Tennessee State in late February 2022, before another meniscus tear — this time in her left leg — ended her season.

“I tried to talk her into retiring,” Gajewski said. “I did. She knows that we’ve had that talk, her parents know it, I told her, ‘I think you’re nuts. I think about your long-term health.’”

But David wanted one more chance.

“If that doesn’t work then it may be time,” David said.

So far through the 2023 season, it’s worked. David has appeared in eight games, earning her first two career starts and recording her first career hits. As the Cowgirls (31-3) prepare for a weekend series against Kansas starting Thursday at 6 p.m., David has become a vital contributor for OSU.

But, not just on the field. Between donning bulky knee braces and leaning on crutches, David’s role has adapted over the years.

“She’s been a leader on this team that nobody really knows about,” Gajewski said.

Throughout the injuries, surgeries and rehabs, she took a vocal role within the Cowgirls organization. As a true freshman, David was the Cowgirls’ No. 1 pinch runner, scoring 12 runs, stealing nine bases and taking only one at-bat.

Now, she’s a utility player off the bench.

“I’ve always thought she’s one of the most talented kids that’s ever walked through that door,” Gajewski said. “She can run, she can throw, she can hit for power. She’s probably the fastest kid here when healthy.

“It’s a freak show, so to be able to see her persevere, the toughness that she shows, it’s crazy.”

In the past few months, she’s show Gajewski just that. In practices, David looked better than most. She was rewarded with her first career start against Baylor, followed by another against Incarnate Word this past weekend.

She scooped up career hit No. 1 against Central Florida, followed up by her first career home run two days later against the Knights, followed by a teary-eyed trot around the bases.

“I’m so proud of her,” OSU centerfielder Chyenne Factor said. “It’s been three years, I’ve watched her go through everything since she’s been here and then she’ll get to be out there a little bit in the fall then she’s gotten hurt.”

For now, David’s working back into the Cowgirls’ lineup. She’s appeared in five of OSU’s last six games and posts a .417 batting average across 12 at-bats.

She’s notched the first three RBIs of her career, and her first five hits to go along with them.

But the stats are secondary. She’s just glad to be back.

“All of that together, through all the adversity she’s had and then to be able to play and do what she’s doing her first three at-bats, that’s a great story,” Gajewski said. “It’s really why you coach.”