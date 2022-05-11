'I think we're ready': Cowgirls seek Big 12 bounce back in tournament opener against Kansas

STILLWATER — After Oklahoma State returned home from last weekend’s sweep at top-ranked Oklahoma, Kenny Gajewski sat his players down inside the team facility Monday morning. In the wake of five consecutive losses to close the regular season, the Cowgirls’ seventh-year coach sought to impart some perspective.

Gajewski pointed out to his players the 14-4 record OSU posted in Big 12 Conference play. He made sure they understood the caliber of the 48-1, defending national champion Sooners that OSU finished behind for a fourth straight season this spring.

And, in light of the Cowgirls’ sudden dip in form, Gajewski reminded his team of where it still stands entering this week’s Big 12 Tournament: 38-12 on the season, almost certain to host an NCAA regional later this month at Cowgirl Stadium and likely a super regional after that.

“We just had to understand our season isn’t over and we’re starting our third season,” said freshman infielder Brianna Evans. “It’s just putting that all in the past.”

With the regular season now in the rearview, Gajewski believes second-seeded OSU is prepared to dive into Thursday’s conference tournament opener against Kansas.

“I think we’re right where we want to be,” he said. “I think we need to go down there and take care of business.”

OSU’s postseason begins when it meets the seventh-seeded Jayhawks on Day 1 of the 2022 conference championship at 3 p.m. inside Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. Kansas (16-33, 3-15 Big 12) finished the regular season last in the Big 12 standings, and the Jayhawks arrive as winners in two of their past 13 contests. Earlier this spring, the Cowgirls outscored Kansas 26-5 during a three-game sweep in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls’ tournament opener will be streamed on ESPN+. The winner will advance to face either No. 3-seed Texas or No. 6-seed Texas Tech at 4 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals.

“I think we’re ready,” Gajewski said. “I do.”

The confidence of the Cowgirls' coach comes after a late-season OSU stumble.

On April 24, following a series sweep over Texas, the Cowgirls stood 14-1 in the Big 12 and atop the conference standings. OSU hadn’t lost consecutive games since Feb. 19.

From there, OSU traveled to face Florida State from April 28-29 and dropped a pair to the then fourth-ranked Seminoles. Last weekend’s sweep in Norman, which saw OU claim its 10th consecutive regular-season league title, followed.

Yet — at least in terms of the national pertinent rankings — the five-game skid hardly harmed the Cowgirls. OSU remains at No. 7 in the NCAA Women’s Softball RPI entering the postseason, still in line to host postseason action largely on the basis of the quality opponents it faced in the past two weeks.

“It was kind of a silver lining, if there is one,” Gajewski said. “Because the RPI for softball is what they go on … that’s how they set the seeds.

“I hear the whispers. I hear what people say. You may not have given your kids confidence (losing to elite teams). I look at it a completely different way. I look at it as this is what it's getting ready to be like. You better harden yourself now, so when adversity hits you in the postseason it’s nothing new.”

If OSU’s swagger was shaken by the string of losses, Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year Kelly Maxwell knows the Cowgirls can regain their momentum with a few wins in Oklahoma City this weekend. Gajewski and Co. arrive as favorites to reach the championship game for the second consecutive spring.

“I think it’ll give us confidence going back in,” the Big 12 strikeout leader said. “Like, ‘hey we’re back on track.’ Then we have to stay on track.”

OSU two-way player Miranda Elish (right bicep) has not pitched since April 24 and is not expected back in the circle for the conference tournament.

"I don’t think anyone is really counting on her to pitch," Gajewski said. "I don’t think I’m letting the cat out of the bag there. But she’s gonna hit, and we’ll keep her on that."

