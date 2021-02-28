'I think we can play better': Cowboys looking to sweep the Bedlam series

Getting proper rest will be pivotal for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State when the two teams meet for the second time in three days Monday in Stillwater.
Three Cowboys played at least 40 minutes in their 94-90 overtime win Saturday, and Austin Reaves played a game-high 45 minutes for the Sooners.
The quick Bedlam turnaround is the first since 1921, which was the last time OSU and Oklahoma played twice in three days. Tip time is 8 p.m.
“Get your sleep,” OSU freshman Cade Cunningham said. “Cold tubs, eating well. There’s a lot of different things, (and) hydrating. But just mentally preparing yourself as much as you can, especially just because we just put a big physical toll on ourselves. Making sure that we’re mentally ready. Knowing personnel, watching film, things like that. Those are the best things you can do in a close back-to-back game.”
Cunningham led the way with a career-high 40 points and the Cowboys outrebounded OU 45-28. OSU made 23-of-26 free throws on its way to beating its third top-10 opponent and earning its fifth top-25 win this season. Head coach Mike Boynton said there are still some things OSU needs to clean up in the rematch, including the 20 turnovers.
“I think we can play better as a team,” Boynton said. “I don’t think we played our best game. We turned it over a lot. We didn’t really get (Kalib Boone) established as well as we wanted to. I thought our guys just played as hard as they could for 45 minutes and gave ourselves a chance but there’s a lot of room to grow still for this team in terms of execution.”
OSU has a chance to sweep the Bedlam series on Monday while battling for fourth place in the Big 12 standings with both teams holding a 9-6 conference record. The Sooners are expected to drop from their No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press Poll while OSU should move into the poll after earning two top-25 wins against Texas Tech and OU.
Junior guard Isaac Likekele didn’t play Saturday. The 74-69 win over Texas Tech last week was his first game back from missing the previous two games because of a foot injury. He hurt his hand during that game and was on the bench in street clothes against OU. Boynton said immediately after the game that he was unsure if Likekele would suit up on Monday. Although Likekele didn’t play against the Sooners, sophomore Avery Anderson III called him coach Boynton part II on the bench.
“No question he was the vocal leader,” Boynton said. “I was coaching, but he was the biggest cheerleader we had.”
The Cowboys have just one day to study the game film, and Boynton said they can’t expect to win Monday without making adjustments to how they played on Saturday.
“I think the natural tendency would be to think the team that lost today would want to make the more adjustment,” Boynton said. “But it was a pretty close game throughout. So I think there may be some slight adjustments on both sides. Lon Kruger is a Hall of Famer and he’s going to have his team prepared to play as well and as hard as they did today on Monday. My job is to make sure that we learned something and not take for granted that we won (Saturday).”