'I think we can play better': Cowboys looking to sweep the Bedlam series

OSU has a chance to sweep the Bedlam series on Monday while battling for fourth place in the Big 12 standings with both teams holding a 9-6 conference record. The Sooners are expected to drop from their No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press Poll while OSU should move into the poll after earning two top-25 wins against Texas Tech and OU.

Junior guard Isaac Likekele didn’t play Saturday. The 74-69 win over Texas Tech last week was his first game back from missing the previous two games because of a foot injury. He hurt his hand during that game and was on the bench in street clothes against OU. Boynton said immediately after the game that he was unsure if Likekele would suit up on Monday. Although Likekele didn’t play against the Sooners, sophomore Avery Anderson III called him coach Boynton part II on the bench.

“No question he was the vocal leader,” Boynton said. “I was coaching, but he was the biggest cheerleader we had.”

The Cowboys have just one day to study the game film, and Boynton said they can’t expect to win Monday without making adjustments to how they played on Saturday.

“I think the natural tendency would be to think the team that lost today would want to make the more adjustment,” Boynton said. “But it was a pretty close game throughout. So I think there may be some slight adjustments on both sides. Lon Kruger is a Hall of Famer and he’s going to have his team prepared to play as well and as hard as they did today on Monday. My job is to make sure that we learned something and not take for granted that we won (Saturday).”

