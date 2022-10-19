‘I think it's going to change things dramatically’: Big 12 basketball coaches share thoughts on expected scheduling changes starting in ‘23-24

KANSAS CITY, MO. — With representatives from all 20 Big 12 basketball programs on hand Tuesday and Wednesday, much of the conversation inside the T-Mobile Center during the league’s season tipoff event this week centered on looming change.

Name, image and likeness. The transfer portal. The impending departures of Oklahoma and Texas for the SEC. The arrivals of newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

Another upcoming development? The Big 12 is set to adopt a new scheduling format when the league expands to 14 teams in 2023, one that will fundamentally shift its men’s and women’s basketball calendars for at least two seasons.

To Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, it’s only the latest turn in the constant conference evolution he’s witnessed since arriving to Waco in 2003. On this particular modification, the 2021 national champion is unbothered.

“It’s my 20th year in the league,” Drew said. “There’s been a lot of changes and lots of additions. But one thing that’s stayed the same is that it’s the best league in the country. And I don’t think that changes.”

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark on Tuesday confirmed the league’s temporary scheduling plans when the conference swells to 14 teams ahead of the 2023-24 season, a format agreed upon during league meetings in Dallas last week with all 14 schools present.

So long as OU and Texas remain — Yormark said Tuesday he expects both to stay through 2025 — the Big 12 will scrap its double round robin format and replace it with a rotating, 18-game regular season schedule in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons before the Sooners and Longhorns depart for the SEC.

The format will not feature divisions and will include protected rivalries such as Bedlam while preserving the current home-and-home design of the league’s current setup.

“It’ll be an 18-game schedule — no different from what it is now,” Yormark explained. “Over a two-year period, each school will play all the other members, home and away.”

With the coaches on both sides of the game across the conference, there's varied reactions to the imminent scheduling shift.

For Bill Fennelly, entering his 27th year in charge of the women’s program at Iowa State, the mind jumps to schedule balance … or a lack thereof. Fennelly’s experience serving on multiple national competition committees has molded the 65-year old coach to be acutely aware of the intricacies of schedule formatting.

In the current league setup, all 10 Big 12 schools face off home and away over the course of a given regular season. In a 14-team format that strays from the round robin setup, that symmetry disappears and leaves questions to be answered.

“I think it's going to change things dramatically,” Fennelly said. “The leagues that are really hard to judge are the ones with unbalanced schedules. When you play an unbalanced schedule, you don't play everyone twice. So who gets the easier path, because someone has to? How does that translate within the league? How does that translate to postseason births?”

Faced with the prospect of new format, West Virginia’s Bob Huggins looked forward to potential conference expansion and back to the Mountaineers’ final season in the 16-team Big East in 2012.

”Our new commissioner’s got big plans,” Huggins said. “It wouldn’t shock me if we picked some schools in the east. Would save us a lot of travel. It’ll piss Bill (Self) off, too — that’s great.

“It’ll be like what the Big East was. You played three teams twice and everybody else once.”

The last time the conference did not complete a double round robin regular season schedule was a Covid-19 impacted 2020-21 season littered with postponements and cancellations. Texas’ Chris Beard on Wednesday recalled what the league lost when it was forced to veer from the standard schedule.

“I think we all kind of remembered how cool the round robin is,” he said. “That's always been one of the beauties of the Big 12. No doubt about it. The grind of the round robin. It’s good for the fans. Good for the game. It's brutal when you're going through it. And when you get to the other side, you crown a real champion.”

Beard and Longhorns women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer, and their Oklahoma counterparts Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk, face even greater uncertainty ahead, in a sense.

The Sooners and Longhorns expect to be a part of the 14-team league in 2023-24. Despite Yormark’s assurances this week, their status for the following season in 2024-25 is less of a given. So for Moser and Baranczyk, as well as Beard and Schaefer, there’s more to consider down the road.

“Next year's 14 (teams), then what is going to be the next year?” Moser said. “Is it gonna go to the 14 again in the Big 12. Is it going to be we go to the SEC? It’s a tricky one where your mind goes in the next few years ahead.”

“I think I just don't get caught up in it,” Baranczyk said. "I think we just stay focused where we're at.”

Mike Boynton has learned to roll with the punches over his six years at Oklahoma State. He intends to take the next two seasons, whatever the format, as they come.

It’s after those years, when OU and Texas are off in the SEC, that he expects perhaps the most competitive league in the nation to get even tougher.

“It’s about to get harder for all of us and I say that with all due respect to Texas and Oklahoma,” Boynton said. “I think we should all be vouching for contract extensions, just by nature. Each coach should get their agent on their guys.”

For all the discussion, the best approach on the upcoming changes to the league's scheduling format may come from the oldest coach on the men's side.

“It is what it is, right?" said the 69-year old Huggins. "We obviously can’t change it. Might as well deal with it."