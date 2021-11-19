“I think it’s obvious”: Improved decision-making fueling best span of Sanders’ OSU career

STILLWATER — Spencer Sanders and ninth-ranked Oklahoma State return to Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday night. The 65,000-seater in Lubbock is the site of maybe the most disastrous performance of the Cowboys quarterback’s career.
Oct. 15, 2019 was a nightmare for Sanders, then in his first year under center at OSU. He threw three interceptions, fumbled twice more that afternoon and cratered the No. 21 Cowboys with turnovers in a 45-35 loss to the Red Raiders.
“I had five turnovers," Sanders said that day. "Not offensive line. Not the receivers. Not the defense. I did; Spencer Sanders had five turnovers. I can't do that. I've got to do better."
In 2021, OSU is different than it was in 2019, and so is its quarterback.
The Cowboys (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) enter Week 12 tied with Oklahoma atop the conference standings. They can secure a place in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Saturday with a win at Texas Tech and losses earlier in the day from Iowa State or Baylor. And OSU is knocking on the door of its first conference title game led by a third-year passer playing some of the best football of his college career.
Since OSU’s Oct. 9 bye, Sanders has completed 64.1% of his passes for 195.4 yards per game and tossed nine of his 14 touchdowns on the season. More importantly, he’s thrown only two interceptions in a run that marks the most turnover-free five-game span of Sanders’ career.
Sanders threw eight picks to 14 touchdowns a year ago, and entered the 2021 with questions surrounding his ability to keep the ball in the offense's hands. Those question marks bubbled as recently as his three-interception game against Baylor on Oct. 2, after which coach Mike Gundy pointed to his quarterback’s footwork and mechanics as the source of Sanders’ struggles.
Five games later, it’s clear to see that Sanders is making better choices under center, choices which now have OSU on the cusp of a trip to Arlington on the first weekend of December.
“I think he's made good decisions,” Gundy said this week. “At times, he throws the ball away and tucks it and runs. Quarterbacks have to learn that we don't have to have a positive play every time we call it. Sometimes it's okay to end up in second and 10 or throw it away. Sometimes it’s even okay to take the sack.”
“So he's getting a better feel for that, in my opinion, as this year's progressed.”
On Sanders’ record since Baylor is a 20-point fourth quarter in the comeback at Texas and a 225-yard, three-touchdown performance in a tight loss at Iowa State. Last Saturday, on a night OSU rushers ran for 447 yards, Sanders delivered one of his most composed performances yet, navigating the pocket and throwing the ball away at the right times.
The difference in his play and his decision-making has caught notice from teammates inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, too.
“I think it's obvious, not only for you guys in the games, but in practice,” right guard Hunter Woodard said. “He's making smarter decisions through two-minute (drills). He's making smart decisions just like he does in the game. And I think he worked really hard on this this offseason, this spring and then August and no doubt it's showing up in the games."
Gundy pointed to the relationship between Sanders and Tim Rattay. OSU’s second-year quarterbacks coach is quieter than even Sanders himself, but the pair have developed a line of communication with one another.
The results are speaking for themselves as Sanders comes on at the right time for the Cowboys.
“I’m just going with whatever the coaches are teaching me,” Sanders said after the TCU win. “I just listen to them and stay within their rules. I know they’re not going to teach me wrong.”