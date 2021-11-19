“I think it’s obvious”: Improved decision-making fueling best span of Sanders’ OSU career

Sanders threw eight picks to 14 touchdowns a year ago, and entered the 2021 with questions surrounding his ability to keep the ball in the offense's hands. Those question marks bubbled as recently as his three-interception game against Baylor on Oct. 2, after which coach Mike Gundy pointed to his quarterback’s footwork and mechanics as the source of Sanders’ struggles.

Five games later, it’s clear to see that Sanders is making better choices under center, choices which now have OSU on the cusp of a trip to Arlington on the first weekend of December.

“I think he's made good decisions,” Gundy said this week. “At times, he throws the ball away and tucks it and runs. Quarterbacks have to learn that we don't have to have a positive play every time we call it. Sometimes it's okay to end up in second and 10 or throw it away. Sometimes it’s even okay to take the sack.”

“So he's getting a better feel for that, in my opinion, as this year's progressed.”

On Sanders’ record since Baylor is a 20-point fourth quarter in the comeback at Texas and a 225-yard, three-touchdown performance in a tight loss at Iowa State. Last Saturday, on a night OSU rushers ran for 447 yards, Sanders delivered one of his most composed performances yet, navigating the pocket and throwing the ball away at the right times.