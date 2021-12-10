“I think he’s perfect for it”: Bill Snyder likes OSU assistant Clements for DC opening

That 2012 season that launched Clements to his job at OSU showed Snyder the potential his former player had as a future defensive coordinator.

“Sometimes position coaches have a great understanding of their position,” he said. “But Joe Bob had a great understanding of all the positions and how they coordinate with each other. He has a good understanding of offenses and what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are and how to deal with them. He gets the game from a wider standpoint.”

Gundy and players at OSU alike credited elements of Knowles’ success with the Cowboys to his connections with the members of his defense. Clements himself is well-regarded among OSU’s defensive linemen, and across his 11 overall seasons at Kansas State, he stood out to Snyder as a demanding assistant who could forge relationships with his players.

“I would guess if you took a vote of the players at Oklahoma State they would unanimously want Joe Bob,” Snyder said.