“I think he’s perfect for it”: Bill Snyder likes OSU assistant Clements for DC opening

STILLWATER — Bill Snyder was in Las Vegas on Tuesday when the legendary former Kansas State coach learned that Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator position was suddenly vacant.
Out west to support Bob Stoops for his College Football Hall of Fame induction, Snyder’s mind settled quickly on another one of his former assistant coaches for the role left open by Jim Knowles: Cowboys defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements.
“I think he’s perfect for it,” Snyder said a few days later. “I hope it works out that way.”
Knowles’ exit for Ohio State earlier this week leaves OSU in the market for a defensive coordinator for the first time since 2018. The program has yet to publicly address Knowles’ departure as of Friday afternoon. The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported Friday afternoon that Knowles will not coach in the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl.
Coach Mike Gundy said multiple times in the final month of the regular season that OSU’s leadership was prepared to offer the Cowboys’ Broyles Award finalist an improved contract to keep him in Stillwater. With Knowles now set to join the Buckeyes, those same resources could go to hiring a proven defensive coordinator from another program.
But if OSU chooses to promote from within to replace its fourth-year coordinator, Clements — finishing his ninth season on Gundy’s staff — stands among the most prominent internal options. Snyder certainly thinks so.
“I have a great deal of respect for Mike (Gundy),” he said. “I know he’s a guy that makes good decisions for this program. Always has. We’ve become friends.
“Without saying anything to him, I labored under the assumption he would make that decision (to promote Clements) just because Joe Bob has done so well during his time there. I think he’s the complete package.”
Clements has coached OSU’s defensive line since he arrived to Stillwater in 2013, stewarding the college careers of Cowboys defensive linemen including Emmanuel Ogbah, Vincent Taylor and Jordan Brailford. But his coaching career sprouted under Snyder at Kansas State.
When Clements’ playing days with the Wildcats ended in 1999, Snyder hired the “very physically and mentally tough” defensive end as a student assistant, and from there Clements climbed to graduate assistant and then to a role coaching defensive ends from 2003-05. He returned to Manhattan in 2009 to coach Snyder’s defensive line after stints at San Diego State and Kansas.
A promotion for Clements at OSU would hand the 46-year old his first action as a full-time coordinator. In 2012, he served as Kansas State’s defense run game coordinator for a defensive unit that finished second in the Big 12 in rushing defense and won a conference title.
That 2012 season that launched Clements to his job at OSU showed Snyder the potential his former player had as a future defensive coordinator.
“Sometimes position coaches have a great understanding of their position,” he said. “But Joe Bob had a great understanding of all the positions and how they coordinate with each other. He has a good understanding of offenses and what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are and how to deal with them. He gets the game from a wider standpoint.”
Gundy and players at OSU alike credited elements of Knowles’ success with the Cowboys to his connections with the members of his defense. Clements himself is well-regarded among OSU’s defensive linemen, and across his 11 overall seasons at Kansas State, he stood out to Snyder as a demanding assistant who could forge relationships with his players.
“I would guess if you took a vote of the players at Oklahoma State they would unanimously want Joe Bob,” Snyder said.
Since Clements arrived to OSU, the Cowboys have produced some of the Big 12’s top defensive lines and the conference’s best defensive linemen. This fall, his defensive front led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. And now, with OSU’s defensive coordinator role, one of the Big 12’s second-winningest coach thinks Clements is ready to make the jump.
“It’s a significant move to go from position coach to coordinator,” Snyder said. “But by the same token I don’t think it would be a hard one for Joe Bob because he’s prepared himself for this.”