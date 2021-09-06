“I think he’s going to be back”: Mike Gundy hopeful, noncommittal on Spencer Sanders’ return in Week 2

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State managed in Week 1 despite Spencer Sanders’ absence. With their starting quarterback in COVID-19 protocol for the season opener, the Cowboys leaned on sophomore Shane Illingworth, and he helped guide the Cowboys past Missouri State on Saturday, 23-16.

The victory over the Bears is now in the rearview as OSU prepares for a visit from Tulsa at 11 a.m. Saturday. As of Monday, Sanders' return under center to the Cowboys in Week 2 remains unclear.

“I think he’s going to be fine,” Mike Gundy said during his weekly press conference Monday. “I think he’s going to be back. I just can’t say that because we have a very strenuous introduction back into our team from that. Sometimes they say he’s not ready. Sometimes they say he is ready. That’s not me making that decision.”

Confirmed reports of Sanders’ absence surfaced less than two hours prior to kickoff Saturday.

In his place, Illingworth made his third career start and went 22 of 40 for 315 yards. The 6-foot-6 passer connected with Tay Martin for a five-yard touchdown on the opening drive and was later intercepted by Missouri State’s Montrae Braswell just before halftime. The offense stalled in the second half, when OSU gained 120 total yards and was outscored by the Bears 13-3.