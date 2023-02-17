STILLWATER — By the time Oklahoma State headed to the locker room at halftime against Texas Tech on Feb. 8, Bryce Thompson had scored 21 points.

OSU’s starting guard had gone 3-for-4 from the 3-point line and added 12 more points from the field. With an entire half of basketball left to play, Thompson looked destined to shatter his career-high of 23 points he’d set the month prior.

Thompson would go scoreless in the final frame. He’d finish 0-for-4 from the field and miss both of his free-throw attempts as the Cowboys hung on to defeat the Red Raiders 71-68.

“I asked him what he wanted me to tell you when you guys came in here and asked me about not scoring in the second half, and he didn’t give me a good answer,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said after the game. “So, I don’t have one. If he made his free throws, that would help.”

It’s become a trend for Thompson to score more in the first half compared to the second half this season. In 15 games when Thompson has scored 10-plus points, 11 times he’s tallied more in the first than the second.

Even despite the discrepancy, Thompson is one of the Cowboys’ leading scorers, averaging 11.5 points and trailing only Kalib Boone’s 12.5 average. Even without Avery Anderson the past three games, Thompson’s been a strong offensive presence, averaging 16.6 points during that span.

But could Thompson’s points be even higher? What do the current splits say?

In that 15-game sample size, Thompson has scored 241 points, with 65% (155 points) of his scoring coming in the first half. It’s contrasted by 86 points — or 35% — in the second half.

The biggest outlier in the data is the Cowboys’ Jan. 18 game against Oklahoma, when Thompson shot 2-for-5 from the floor in the first — scoring four points — and promptly followed it up with a 15-point performance in the second half.

Of those 15 games, the one against the Sooners is one of four instances when Thompson scored more in the second compared to the first. The others: Nov. 7 vs. UT-Arlington (six first-half points vs. 12 second half), Jan. 2 vs. West Virginia (seven vs. eight) and Jan. 24 at Texas (five vs. six).

In most games, he’s attempting more field goals in the first. In those 15 games, 115 shot attempts have come in the first, compared to 79 in the second.

Of those shots, Thompson is shooting 47.8% from the field in the first — a number that considerably drops to 34.2% in the second.

Why?

First, it comes down to how defensive adjustments teams make at halftime. That could answer why Thompson’s field-goal percentage drops between halves. Opponents sometimes pull an extra defender over to block Thompson’s lanes and contest his shots, leading to him passing up on shots.

“That’s just part of it as a player,” Boynton said. “You gain the attention of other teams, and obviously we play through Kalib Boone quite a bit, and (Thompson is) able to play off that some, but then when they don’t double, we got to get some more in transition and get to the free-throw line a little bit more and try to get some easier opportunities.

“But teams sometimes make halftime adjustments and say, ‘You know what, that guy’s not going to beat us today’ and that happens.”

Another element of Thompson’s play is his ball distribution. He’s averaging 2.3 assists per game, the second-highest mark for the Cowboys, behind only Anderson. Without Anderson, Thompson has recorded six assists in three games.

“In the second half, I think they were kind of more in tune about stopping me and making sure that I don’t get any easy buckets,” Thompson said after the Cowboys’ most recent game against Kansas. He scored 14 points in the first half before being held to three in the second, all from free throws. “They were kind of, I wouldn’t say face guarding, but it was a point to make sure that I had to work for each shot.”

So, what’s the answer? How does Thompson string together two strong scoring halves?

“Part of it is getting him easier baskets, some in transition, maybe getting him on the ball a little bit more in situations where John-Michael (Wright) is out,” Boynton said. “Then, trying to find ways to manufacture getting him to the free-throw line or running stuff that we can run him off screens.”

For Thompson, it’s a simpler answer.

“I give credit to the defense for making adjustments at halftime, but at the same time, I still need to be aggressive,” he said.

Oklahoma State at TCU

1 p.m. Saturday, Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 16-10, 7-6 Big 12; TCU

Last meeting: On Feb. 4, 2023, OSU won 79-73 in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 29-12.