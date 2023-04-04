STILLWATER – With a 3-3-5 defensive scheme currently being implemented under new defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, Oklahoma State is going through changes.

While Kendal Daniels works to play as a rover in the Cowboys’ secondary and Collin Oliver readjusts to linebacker, the change that doesn’t get brought up much is the nose guard on the defensive line.

But for redshirt senior Collin Clay, nose guard isn’t a position he’s ever played in his career.

“They wanted to make sure I understand this will be fun, we get to all fly around and play football,” he said.

The Cowboys won’t exclusively play 3-down linemen on defense this season, with some 4-man fronts expected in certain situations.

“Playing 3-tech, you have to take on a lot of double teams,” Clay continued. “More now is just not thinking about, ‘Oh I have to do this, oh I have to do that’ if you feel like you’re thinking too much that’s when you kind of start doing things out of the ordinary.”

What Clay pays attention to now changes, too. Instead of watching the guard – and possibly a tackle coming for a double-team – Clay focuses on the center before a snap.

“I normally just get tunnel vision from looking at the center,” he said.

It’s not a task Clay needs to take on alone. The Cowboys fortified the position in the offseason, scooping up Iman Oates, a junior college transfer, and Justin Kirkland from Utah Tech in the portal.

“That will be one thing to pay attention to, because we’ve got a bunch of depth even with Aden Kelley,” Clay said. “We’ll all just go around and play.”