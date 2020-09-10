'I’m trying to do my part to make the world a better place': Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard says his actions always come from a level of care

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard had a vocal offseason speaking out on social justice issues, forcing change within OSU athletics and being a voice in the “We Want to Play” movement this summer.
Some of Hubbard’s opinions weren’t always received well on social media, but he explained to the local media Tuesday his actions always come from a level of care.
“I know a lot of people see me as Chuba Hubbard the football player and they see me on social media but a lot of people don’t actually know who I am,” Hubbard said. “I’m a caring person. I care a lot about my teammates. I care a lot about people I don’t even know. I’m always trying to be for the greater good. That’s always what I’m trying to do. Sometimes I may slip up and do the wrong thing but I’ve always got the right intentions. I’m trying to do my part to make the world a better place (and) this program a better place.”
Hubbard has tweeted and retweeted posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. He participated in protests against racial injustice, but his most vocal moment was June 15. After seeing a picture of coach Mike Gundy wearing a One America News t-shirt, Hubbard tweeted that it was “completely insensitive to everything going on in society” and said he wouldn’t be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things change. That brought a lot of national attention to the OSU program, with other current and former players supporting his comments.
Gundy apologized for wearing a shirt in support of a network he didn’t know had such negative views on the Black Lives Matter movement. He agreed to help facilitate changes within the program and a Diversity and Inclusion Council was created for OSU athletics shortly after.
Several members of the program, including Hubbard and Gundy, said the Cowboy culture was positively affected by the offseason events. Receiver Tylan Wallace said it has created better relationships between the players and coaches.
“We’ve definitely grown more as a team and just as a program,” Hubbard said. “A lot of that stuff, it happened and some things didn’t happen the way they should have but in the end, I felt that it helped us in the end and we’re heading in the right direction.”
Hubbard has done his best to use his social media platform of more than 32,000 followers for good but in a post on July 21 about taking a hiatus from social media, Hubbard said “I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate. …That’s the last thing I ever wanted to happen!” Hubbard’s only tweet since then was Aug. 10 in support of the “We Want to Play” movement.
“The Twitter world can be crazy sometimes, but my focus was just on helping people any way I could and then football,” Hubbard said. “So I’ve got to stay out of that Twitter stuff.”
OSU’s journey toward competing for a conference championship starts Sept. 19 when the Cowboys host Tulsa at 11 a.m. Hubbard is all in on focusing his attention on being the best player he can be for his team, but that doesn’t mean his push for social justice has to take a back seat.
“Doing the right thing should just come with who you are,” Hubbard said. “Football is going to always be there. I’m going to work hard every single day and do everything when it comes to that and I’m also going to try to be the best person I can be. It’s not hard doing both. You’ve just got to put a little effort in that’s all.”
