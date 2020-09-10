'I’m trying to do my part to make the world a better place': Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard says his actions always come from a level of care

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard had a vocal offseason speaking out on social justice issues, forcing change within OSU athletics and being a voice in the “We Want to Play” movement this summer.

Some of Hubbard’s opinions weren’t always received well on social media, but he explained to the local media Tuesday his actions always come from a level of care.

“I know a lot of people see me as Chuba Hubbard the football player and they see me on social media but a lot of people don’t actually know who I am,” Hubbard said. “I’m a caring person. I care a lot about my teammates. I care a lot about people I don’t even know. I’m always trying to be for the greater good. That’s always what I’m trying to do. Sometimes I may slip up and do the wrong thing but I’ve always got the right intentions. I’m trying to do my part to make the world a better place (and) this program a better place.”