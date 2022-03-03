'I’m all the way in right now': OSU's Rodriguez ready to impress at NFL Scouting Combine

STILLWATER — Malcolm Rodriguez was a senior at Wagoner High School the last time he trained to run the way he has across the past two months.

Strengthening his hamstrings. Crafting his technique. Building up speed.

In 2016, Oklahoma State’s future All-American linebacker spent a season on the Bulldogs’ track and field team. He ran the 100-meter dash and the 4x100 relay, mostly.

“I was the biggest guy out there,” Rodriguez said last week from Phoenix. “I thought I was going to be good. I had all the muscle mass on me. Track speed is different.”

More recently, Rodriguez remained in Arizona and returned to his track roots after the Cowboys’ Fiesta Bowl win on Jan 1. Since then, he’s been training at Exos — the Phoenix-based headquarters of the chain of high-end athletic training centers — in preparation for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Rodriguez arrived at the scouting event in Indianapolis this week with two major questions from pro talent evaluators hanging over his head: size and speed.

He can't do much about his 5-foot-11, 225-pound frame. So Rodriguez spent his time in Phoenix working to get faster.

“They always talk about my speed,” he said. “Everyone thinks I’m going to run a slow 40 (yard dash). I have a number that I don’t want to throw out there. But let’s just say I’m going to be moving.”

Rodriguez is one of three Cowboys among the 324 NFL prospects who were invited to Indianapolis for medical exams, interviews with NFL teams and on-field workouts.

OSU running back Jaylen Warren will work out with the running backs, offensive lineman and special teamers Friday afternoon. Rodriguez gets his shot to flash his speed with the defensive lineman and linebackers on Saturday. And safety Kolby Harvell-Peel finishes out with the defensive backs Sunday. Coverage each day can be found on NFL Network.

“To be able to get invited,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a huge accomplishment.”

Rodriguez earned his place at the combine after leading the Big 12 with 123 total tackles in his final season this past fall.

His journey toward becoming OSU’s defensive motor in 2021 began in 2019, when Rodriguez converted from safety to linebacker. He amassed 314 tackles in his new position and closed his college career as OSU’s fourth all-time leading tackler.

In the days before his trip to the combine, Rodriguez wondered why former teammates such as Devin Harper, Christian Holmes and Tay Martin hadn't earn invites to Indianapolis, too. He'll likely be joined by many of his NFL Draft eligible teammates in Stillwater later this month for OSU's Pro Day on March 24.

Rodriguez spent his pre-combine training in Phoenix alongside Harvell-Peel and Harper. On top of its physical training, Exos puts trainees through draft interview prep and practice exams for the Wonderlic, the cognitive ability test many NFL organizations are phasing out but that others still cling to.

"I took the ACT five times," Rodriguez said. "It's similar. You keep taking it and after a while it starts going smoother.”

But the biggest test for Rodriguez in Indianapolis will come in the 40-yard dash and the other agility tests on the combine slate.

That's what he has been preparing for in Arizona.

"It's stuff I've never done before," he said. "I’ve been learning the track ways and how track stars go about it. It’s one of those things where I’ve kind of had to learn and get my feet wet. Now it’s kind of smooth.”

A strong combine performance, combined with game film filled with sure-handed tackles and packed stats sheets will bolster Rodriguez's stock among teams.

A future in the pros is no sure thing for the AP All-Big 12 first-teamer. His fall-back plans include opening a gym with his brother, Roman.

But as he prepared to perform in front of pro scouts last week, Rodriguez made clear that his pursuit of an NFL dream is full steam ahead.

“It’s definitely full throttle," he said." It’s one of those things that you put your mind to. You can’t go halfway in. You’ve got to go all the way in. That’s my mindset. I’m all the way in right now.”

