STILLWATER — Kelly Maxwell walked into coach Kenny Gajewski’s office for her fall evaluations.

It’s a typical event for Oklahoma State after the team concludes its fall portion of the season. For Maxwell, the Cowgirls’ left-handed ace, it also served as an opportunity to deliver some monumental news to her coach.

She would be returning for the 2024 season.

Maxwell, already regarded as one of the top pitchers in the nation, is entering his fifth season with the Cowgirls program this year. The extra year of eligibility granted from the COVID-19 pandemic awarded her the option at a sixth season.

Of course, it was her decision to decide if she wanted it. She wrestled with the thought during the offseason. She went back and forth, but eventually decided she wanted it.

“We were doing our end of the fall evaluations and just kind of talking,” Gajewski said. “She got up and she was going to walk out, I didn’t say anything to her and she goes ‘Hey, did John tell you I’m coming back?’”

That John is John Bargfeldt, the Cowgirls’ pitching coach. Before delivering the news to Gajewski, Maxwell had tipped off several within the organization about her decision, including in that was the OSU assistant coach.

Bargfeldt couldn’t withhold the information from Gajewski.

“I said, ‘You’re coming back?’” Gajewski said with a laugh. “She looks at me and says, ‘He told you.’”

It’s a monumental decision for Maxwell and the Cowgirls. Entering the season — which starts Friday against Oregon in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — with a No. 3 preseason ranking and lofty national expectations, OSU will again bank on Maxwell to guide a pitching staff, and team, that has Women’s College World Series aspirations.

But years ago, Maxwell might not have been that person for OSU.

Two more years

Maxwell mulled the decision over for most of the offseason.

Gajewski said they didn’t talk about it much. After the Cowgirls were eliminated in the WCWS, he had a conversation with her about it, but didn’t want to pressure her to make a decision.

“That’s one thing I’ve learned,” he said. “If you start to pressure, it never ends well. They may say yes and then they don’t quite have the same life they’ve had in the previous years.”

This past offseason was a busy one for Maxwell. She competed with USA Softball in Japan, tossing six scoreless innings and recording four strikeouts in August. She entered another fall season in OSU’s program.

And during the team’s annual retreat to Broken Bow, she made her decision.

“Something just hit me,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to be back next year.’”

Maxwell’s task is greater this season as well. The Cowgirls retooled the pitching staff after Morgan Day and Miranda Elish exhausted their eligibility. In their place, OSU added Alabama transfer Lexi Kilfoyl and Virginia Tech transfer Ivy Rosenberry.

Gajewski also mentioned the hope of using four pitchers throughout the season, saying freshman Kyra Aycock will see playing time. He is most impressed by Maxwell’s ability to lead the group.

He lauded her skills, even going as far to calling this year’s pitching staff a “cult” for how close they are.

“I don’t know what you guys want to call it, but they’re like the tightest group of people,” Gajewski said with a laugh.

As for Maxwell personally, Gajewski just wants her to remain focused on this season, not on the next one.

She’s got enough pressure on her,” he said. “Hopefully she’s not reading too many of the beautiful articles that are being written about her, because I know they’re everywhere. Every time I turn around on Twitter and stuff like that I see Kelly Maxwell and I’m just like, delete, go forward, go to the next one.”

Figuring it out

Three years ago, those articles looked unlikely. In 2019, Maxwell redshirted.

After a decorated career at Clear Springs High School in League City, Texas, Maxwell struggled to adjust to the college game. The Cowgirls were wanting Maxwell to make several adjustments to her game, and without a pitching coach, the task proved difficult.

After the season, Gajewski sat Maxwell down for a talk.

“He was like, ‘You know, if you can’t change these things, I don’t know if you can pitch here or even pitch at this level,’” Maxwell recalled. “I think I just took it and was like, ‘So what? I’m going to do it.’”

The biggest adjustment Gajewski was looking for was Maxwell being more deceptive. She’d worked on it during the season to middling success.

But that conversation fueled Maxwell.

“I went home and just didn’t let it get to me,” she continued. “I could have transferred, I could have left, but I was going to prove him wrong, and I think I did.”

Bargfeldt’s addition that offseason helped too.

By the time her second year rolled around, Maxwell earned the first start of her career against Florida A&M, pitching a perfect game. Then, the confidence started oozing.

“We played that fall and I think I played at North Texas and I was mowing everyone down and I was like, ‘Wow, I can do this,’” Maxwell said.

Her teammates noticed too. Shortstop Kiley Naomi remembers being able to see Maxwell’s pitches pretty well in the batter’s box. She could see her spin. Naomi – a right-handed batter – knew Maxwell would always throw her inside.

Entering Maxwell’s second year, things changed.

“During a scrimmage or something, I was like, ‘That ball moved a little different,’” Naomi said. “It came inside. I feel like knowing she can throw inside to a righty kind of helped her confidence.

“From there, she’s been on the up.”

Since that conversation with Gajewski, Maxwell hasn’t posted an ERA lower than 1.81 in three seasons. She recorded 313 strikeouts in 189 innings last year. She was named a first-team All-American by both D1Softball and Softball America in 2022.

She became OSU’s ace.

‘Steady Eddy’

Maxwell stared toward the outfield wall as she paced around the circle.

There was all the reason to show emotion. After holding a 5-0 advantage heading into the fifth inning and Maxwell on the mound, the Cowgirls looked primed to win and advance to the final round of the 2022 Women’s College World Series.

Then, a six-run inning by Texas squandered OSU’s lead. The last three coming from an error committed in the Cowgirls infield to give UT a lead.

Maxwell had all the reason to be upset. She’d thrown four scoreless innings up to that point. Then two errors on one play washed it away.

Two innings later, OSU would lose, eliminating them from the postseason.

“The way she handled that Texas game, the last game, I think that’s what drives her,” Gajewski said. “I think that really is what drives her. I think we all know we left something on the table. That’s why you come back and do it again. It’s crazy to see her grow and it’s crazy to see the way she handles that.”

No emotion is typical of Maxwell. The ace pitcher is often seen straight-faced within the circle, whether the outcome is good or bad. When she gets out of an inning, there’s no celebration. Instead, it’s a slow trot off the field with a few glove pats to teammates.

It is a persona she’s always had, one that Gajewski said is “never rattled.”

“I think it’s just my way of showing my competitive side, even though it’s a little different,” Maxwell added. “Being able to always show that I’m always that Steady Eddy, who helps my team remain calm in situations when we’re down and things like that.”

It trickles down to everything Maxwell does.

She’s poised and postured on the mound. As expectations for the Cowgirls – and Maxwell – grow nationally, she remains a calming presence for the team.

“I think if Kelly wanted to talk about it, she’d come in and talk. I don’t really think she cares,” Gajewski said.

In terms of managing those expectations, Gajewski points to Maxwell’s upbringing as the reason. He jokes about how her mother still makes Maxwell take her shoes off in the family room and doesn’t let her slouch on the sofa.

“I said, ‘Hey you can’t sit like that here, because your mom will be mad’ and she just laughs at me,” Gajewski said with a laugh. “She’s just brought up right. The way we should be brought up, with some discipline and toughness and treating the person next to you like you want to be treated.”

As the Cowgirls prepare for their ensuing season— one with lofty goals and a No. 3 preseason ranking — Maxwell will be an integral piece.

Moments like last season’s Texas game are bound to crop up again. And Maxwell said she will continue to be the ‘Steady Eddy’ needed within the confines of the pitching circle.

“I think I live for those moments,” she said. “I like the pressure. I don’t know what’s inside me, but it is something I live for.”