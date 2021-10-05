"I know who we are": At 5-0 in the open week, Gundy has a feel for his No. 12 ranked Cowboys

STILLWATER — The open date on Oklahoma State’s schedule this week offers Mike Gundy a rare opportunity: a chance to take in No. 6 Oklahoma against No. 21 Texas from the comfort of his own home.

But the Cowboys’ football coach indicated Tuesday that he doesn’t necessarily plan to take advantage, even with No. 12 OSU’s Week 6 opponent in action.

“Well, obviously we've watched all (of Texas’) games,” Gundy said. “At this point, most of us are kind of who we are now. So what you see on tape is really what you're going to get.”

The Cowboys entered the open week still unbeaten off their second consecutive win against a ranked opponent, sitting at 5-0 for the first time since 2015 following Saturday’s 24-14 victory over Baylor. OSU practiced on Tuesday and will hold another 90-minute session Wednesday before coaches hit the recruiting trail and players are given the remainder of the week off before attention turns to the Oct. 16 trip to Texas.

Gundy says it often does not become clear “who we are” each season until October. And like he feels about the Longhorns, Gundy has gone into this week believing he has a clear picture of his 2021 team.

"I know who we are, and I have a good feel for our football team,” he said.