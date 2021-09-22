'I just run to the ball': Ball-hawking Taylor II keeping same mindset in starting role in OSU's secondary

STILLWATER — Whether it’s a scoop-and-score at Kansas State, an onside kick returned for a touchdown against Texas Tech or Jason Taylor II’s latest trick in Boise — tipping wide the potential game-winning kick off the foot of Boise State’s Jonah Delmas — Oklahoma State’s newest starting safety simply has a knack for big plays.
Surely, there’s an explanation for how a redshirt junior with three career starts to his name so consistently lands at the center of big moments, a defining skill or essential mode of preparation that has turned Taylor into one of the Cowboys' most prominent playmakers over the past two seasons, right?
Maybe not.
“I have no idea,” Taylor said Tuesday of his penchant for playmaking. “I just run to the ball. Get to it. Feeling the flow of the game. I feel like that’s football. If you play football instead of worrying about X’s and O’s, you’ll find the ball.”
Headed into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State, OSU’s ball-hawking backup is now a crucial member of its secondary. Taylor has started each of the Cowboys’ past two games in place of Tre Sterling, and he is expected to continue in the role with the redshirt senior out for the remainder of the season.
Taylor has seen the field plenty at OSU in a reserve role across 27 games over the past three seasons. On Tuesday, defensive end Brock Martin agreed with the suggestion that Taylor is the best backup in the country.
Previously stuck behind Sterling, Tanner McCalister and Kolby Harvell-Peel — his roommate who accompanied Taylor to the podium Tuesday — the Cowboys’ maker of plays now has his shot at a full-time starting role.
“It feels good to start,” Taylor said. “But the way it happened is part of the game. People get hurt. I know we’re going to miss Tre for however long he’s out. I’m just try to step up and become the starter and make plays.”
To this point, Taylor hasn’t needed the starting snaps to make his mark.
On Nov. 27, 2020, against K-State, Taylor retrieved a fumble spilled by Wildcat quarterback Will Howard and turned on the burners for an 85-yard touchdown. Two weeks later against Texas Tech, he picked up an ill-fated Red Raiders onside kick attempt and scooted 48 yards for OSU’s first return touchdown since 2014.
And after his pick-six was called back for a defensive holding penalty against Tulsa in Week 2, Taylor secured a Cowboys victory when he got his hands on the Broncos' late field goal attempt.
“Things happen for a reason,” he said of the nixed interception. "If I catch that one, maybe I don’t get the block against Boise.”
Coach Mike Gundy on Monday listed vision, awareness and intelligence as traits Taylor possesses that might lend themselves to his playmaking proclivities, and pointed to preparation as another source.
“I’m guessing he studies a lot of tape on his own and he gets a feel so when things start to develop he can kind of see what’s happening," Gundy said.
Taylor says it’s even more simple than that.
He spoke Tuesday about the biggest plays he has made in his career: a pass breakup in Carl Albert’s 2017 5A state championship win over Bishop McGuinness. The fumble recovery at Kansas State. The field goal deflection on Saturday night.
On all three plays, Taylor credited not preparation, vision or any other trait, but instead a style of simply playing like he’s “just in the backyard”.
“You’ve got to remember it’s a game,” he said. “Don’t get too caught up in things outside of it. You’ve got to remember: Even though it’s college level and it’s big time football, it’s a game. Go out there and have fun.”
That approach has led to Taylor's rise over three seasons with the Cowboys. Now finally a starter for OSU, it's a mindset he knows he has to maintain.
“I feel like now it’s even more important,” Taylor said. “That’s what it is. I know it’s a starting role, but don’t let that change how I’ve been this whole time.”