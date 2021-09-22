'I just run to the ball': Ball-hawking Taylor II keeping same mindset in starting role in OSU's secondary

STILLWATER — Whether it’s a scoop-and-score at Kansas State, an onside kick returned for a touchdown against Texas Tech or Jason Taylor II’s latest trick in Boise — tipping wide the potential game-winning kick off the foot of Boise State’s Jonah Delmas — Oklahoma State’s newest starting safety simply has a knack for big plays.

Surely, there’s an explanation for how a redshirt junior with three career starts to his name so consistently lands at the center of big moments, a defining skill or essential mode of preparation that has turned Taylor into one of the Cowboys' most prominent playmakers over the past two seasons, right?

Maybe not.

“I have no idea,” Taylor said Tuesday of his penchant for playmaking. “I just run to the ball. Get to it. Feeling the flow of the game. I feel like that’s football. If you play football instead of worrying about X’s and O’s, you’ll find the ball.”

Headed into Saturday’s Big 12 opener against Kansas State, OSU’s ball-hawking backup is now a crucial member of its secondary. Taylor has started each of the Cowboys’ past two games in place of Tre Sterling, and he is expected to continue in the role with the redshirt senior out for the remainder of the season.