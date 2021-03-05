'I just have a different love for the sport:' OSU's Daton Fix is doing his best wrestling shortly after returning from suspension

“I was back and a little part of me forgot how much I just loved competing,” Fix said. “Whenever you’re off that long you can practice as much as you want. You can go to practice every day, but it’s not the same as going out there and competing.”

Although he wasn’t able to compete with the team, Fix continued to train. Smith said Fix’s commitment to training with a diligent work ethic is what helped turn him into a special talent on the mat. He kept that same dedication during his suspension and although there was a little rust with his timing in his first match, Fix said he is wrestling the best of his career right now.

“I just have a different love for the sport after I’ve been off for so long,” he said. “You just kind of forget about how much it means to be able to go out there and compete. And when you have that taken away from you it’s something that you don’t want to lose again. So it’s kind of helped me jump levels in my wrestling.”

Fix wrestled with several different people while training during his suspension. He used that time to develop new skills, to the point where Smith said Fix is doing things he’s never seen him do before.