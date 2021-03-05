'I just have a different love for the sport:' OSU's Daton Fix is doing his best wrestling shortly after returning from suspension

When Oklahoma State redshirt sophomore Daton Fix first picked up wrestling, he wanted to know what was considered the pinnacle of the sport.
Being an Olympic gold medalist, his father told him.
“Pretty much from that day forward that was my goal, to wrestle in the Olympics and win a gold medal,” Fix said. “It’s something that I’ve kind of just envisioned myself doing my entire career.”
Fix, who turns 23 on Thursday, first hit the mat as a fifth-grader and is now less than a month away from competing in the Olympic trials during the first week of April. First, the Sand Springs native will compete for a conference title with the two-day Big 12 Championships starting Saturday followed by the NCAA Championships on March 18.
Fix has a lot of postseason wrestling ahead of him, but that was nearly derailed when he drank from a water bottle that he was unaware was filled with a supplemental mixture containing Ostarine. Ostarine is a prohibited substance by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.
Fix faced a maximum four-year suspension, but the three-person panel that ruled on his case concluded that Fix was telling the truth about unknowingly ingesting the prohibited substance. He received a reduced, one-year suspension that ended Feb. 10. Fix voluntarily submitted a polygraph test during the investigation.
“It was definitely the best-case scenario,” he said of the one-year suspension, “But the whole deal wasn’t fun to go through, especially when I would never purposely take anything to enhance my performance. To go through that whenever you know that you’re innocent is tough to deal with but I just kept training through it all and luckily, I’m back on the mat and ready to compete again.”
Fix, the nation’s No. 1-ranked wrestler in the 133-pound weight class, needed at least four regular-season matches to become eligible for one of the Big 12’s automatic qualifying bids in the NCAA Tournament. He returned in just enough time to compete in the Cowboy Challenge Tournament that OSU held on Feb. 14.
Fix won all four of his matches in that meet with three falls and a 16-1 technical fall. He won his fifth match in OSU’s final dual meet against Oklahoma on Feb. 21. Head coach John Smith said Fix getting to compete in multiple dual meets was big for the OSU wrestling team.
“Your best wrestler on your team helps guys get better,” Smith said. “It wasn’t just about postseason. It was getting back for several dual meets and letting him perform and helping the intensity of the team rise to a level that we need this year as we go into postseason.”
Fix said getting back on the mat after such a long pause felt better than he could have ever dreamed of.
“I was back and a little part of me forgot how much I just loved competing,” Fix said. “Whenever you’re off that long you can practice as much as you want. You can go to practice every day, but it’s not the same as going out there and competing.”
Although he wasn’t able to compete with the team, Fix continued to train. Smith said Fix’s commitment to training with a diligent work ethic is what helped turn him into a special talent on the mat. He kept that same dedication during his suspension and although there was a little rust with his timing in his first match, Fix said he is wrestling the best of his career right now.
“I just have a different love for the sport after I’ve been off for so long,” he said. “You just kind of forget about how much it means to be able to go out there and compete. And when you have that taken away from you it’s something that you don’t want to lose again. So it’s kind of helped me jump levels in my wrestling.”
Fix wrestled with several different people while training during his suspension. He used that time to develop new skills, to the point where Smith said Fix is doing things he’s never seen him do before.
“He looks really good right now,” Smith said. “He’s added to his offense on his feet and I see a better wrestler right now than I’ve ever seen with Daton.”
Fix comes from a long lineage of wrestlers on both sides of his family. His father Derek and uncle Dustin both wrestled at OSU. His grandfather David wrestled at Northern Colorado and his grandfather Alan Karstetter wrestled at BYU.
The family ties to the Cowboys put Fix on the OSU radar as soon as he first started wrestling. When Smith watched Fix wrestle in the junior high state tournament as a seventh- and eighth-grader he knew OSU had to have him.
“I kind of knew, my goodness, this kid is going to be good,” Smith said.
Fix said he was always 99% sure that he would end up at OSU but took other collegiate visits during his recruiting process to ensure he wouldn’t have any regrets about not being open to other possibilities.
Fix is coached by one of the biggest names in wrestling. Smith won six consecutive world championships as a wrestler from 1987-92. He won two gold medals at the 1988 Olympics and the 1992 Olympics and has led OSU to five national championships.
“It’s awesome,” Fix said. “He’s probably the best wrestler that’s ever wrestled from the United States. To have him as your coach, he’s been through it all and he knows everything. If I ever have a question about wrestling, he can usually shoot an answer back to me pretty quick.”
Fix is also grateful for Smith and the OSU athletic department standing by his side during the investigation and suspension process, saying ‘I’m just really thankful they were there with me the whole time.’
Smith said Fix kept faith in God during the entire process.
“USADA recognized that it was nothing he did to help his performance,” Smith said. “I think when things like that happen, I’ve heard him say and I’ve read a couple times where he said that it was important that he cleared his name. I think it allowed him to stay focused. It allowed him to continue to train, just knowing that hopefully the right thing would happen and the right thing did happen. It was stressful for him and it was a tough time but yet he remained himself with the team and really thankful to the OSU athletic department that they believed him as well.”
Now that the suspension is behind him, Fix can focus on helping his team compete for a Big 12 title this weekend on his way to trying for a national title and coming one step closer to his dream of an Olympic gold medal by competing in the Olympic trials in April.