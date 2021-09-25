'I just felt like a kid in a candy store…': Martin, healthy playmakers boost OSU offense in 31-20 win over No. 25 K-State

In the moments following his nine catch, 100-yard, one-touchdown performance, Oklahoma State wide receiver Tay Martin — who returned Saturday after missing most of the Cowboys’ last two games — summed it up simply.
“I felt like a kid in a candy store being back on the field,” Martin said. “Being out with my team it just felt like I belonged there when I was back on the field.”
Martin’s return to the OSU offense coincided with season highs in points scored, yards gained (481) and first downs (25) in the Cowboys’ 31-20 win over No. 25 Kansas State. The victory also saw Spencer Sanders deliver the strongest showing of his redshirt junior year with 344 yards on 22 of 34 passing with two touchdowns in the air and another on the ground, a stark contrast to the Week 3 win where OSU threw only 13 times for 87 yards at Boise State.
Among the key differences Saturday was Martin, who featured for the Cowboys for the first time since the second offensive snap against Tulsa in Week 2.
Martin said postgame that he had been “full-speed” in practice since Tuesday, and it showed as Sanders targeted him early and often against the Wildcats. The senior pass catcher made a pair of receptions on the Cowboys’ second scoring drive and then hauled in a seven-yard fade from Sanders that grew the OSU advantage to 28-10 in the second quarter.
All told, Martin’s 12 targets were more than double any other OSU receiver and he closed the night with his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season.
“It was fun,” Sanders said. “Having Tay out there brings a balance to everything. I have guys over here. Guys over here. Here and there. It’s kind of back to having a receiver core.”
In the Cowboys’ best passing game of the season, Brennan Presley made a mark of his own with two catches for 53 yards, including his second quarter touchdown.
The sophomore handed OSU the lead for good with his 20-yard first quarter touchdown catch, when he pulled in a Sanders pass at the five-yard line and then battled a pair of Kansas State defenders into the end zone. Presley later hauled in a 33-yard catch for a rare second-half first down.
In speaking about the touchdown, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn referenced the hit Presley took at Boise State a week ago and lauded the diminutive pass catcher’s physicality that showed again on the scoring play Saturday.
“For him to come out there and make that play at that time for us and not make us line up was huge,” Dunn said. “It’s exciting for me to see him bounce back from some of the collisions he took last week.”
Freshman Blaine Green, who missed the first three games of the season due to injury, operated in the slot and made two catches for 47 yards in his OSU debut, and Dunn likened Green to former Cowboy pass catcher Tracy Moore following the performance.
“He’s exactly what you’re looking for from that big wide position,” Dunn said. “... I’m excited to see him running around out there. He’s got twitch as an outside receiver but he’s big like an inside guy.”
Martin’s return, Presley’s toughness and Green’s first moments as a Cowboy provided OSU’s offense with a needed spark in Week 4.
Still out are Braydon Johnson and Bryson Green, and Jaden Bray was back but limited Saturday. But in OSU’s finest offensive performance of the season, it showed what even a little more firepower can do for the Cowboys.
“To finally come out there swinging and playing fast, it felt great,” Martin said. “It felt like Cowboys football. I know last year we came out strong most of the time. Having the taste back in the mouth was great.”