'I just felt like a kid in a candy store…': Martin, healthy playmakers boost OSU offense in 31-20 win over No. 25 K-State

All told, Martin’s 12 targets were more than double any other OSU receiver and he closed the night with his second 100-yard receiving performance of the season.

“It was fun,” Sanders said. “Having Tay out there brings a balance to everything. I have guys over here. Guys over here. Here and there. It’s kind of back to having a receiver core.”

In the Cowboys’ best passing game of the season, Brennan Presley made a mark of his own with two catches for 53 yards, including his second quarter touchdown.

The sophomore handed OSU the lead for good with his 20-yard first quarter touchdown catch, when he pulled in a Sanders pass at the five-yard line and then battled a pair of Kansas State defenders into the end zone. Presley later hauled in a 33-yard catch for a rare second-half first down.

In speaking about the touchdown, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn referenced the hit Presley took at Boise State a week ago and lauded the diminutive pass catcher’s physicality that showed again on the scoring play Saturday.

“For him to come out there and make that play at that time for us and not make us line up was huge,” Dunn said. “It’s exciting for me to see him bounce back from some of the collisions he took last week.”