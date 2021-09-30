“I just feel more comfortable now”: Bernard-Converse delivering for OSU in Year 2 at cornerback

STILLWATER — On Kansas State’s fourth play from scrimmage last Saturday, quarterback Will Howard made the mistake of going after Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Then he did it again three plays later, and once more in the red zone.

All three plays ended with Oklahoma State’s cornerback knocking one of Howard’s passes to the ground.

Bernard-Converse had three pass breakups before Spencer Sanders and Co. even took the field. The Wildcats targeted the senior defensive back a few more times early Saturday but found little success and then shied away from the fourth-year player who’s settling well into his second season at cornerback.

“They went after him pretty good in the first quarter,” Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy said Monday.

“He was a big factor in this game. You'd have to ask them, but after a while they quit targeting him and quit going after him.”

Last week, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel suggested that Bernard-Converse may now be more at home in his new position than he ever was at his original spot in the secondary at safety. Bernard-Converse agrees.