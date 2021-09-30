“I just feel more comfortable now”: Bernard-Converse delivering for OSU in Year 2 at cornerback

STILLWATER — On Kansas State’s fourth play from scrimmage last Saturday, quarterback Will Howard made the mistake of going after Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Then he did it again three plays later, and once more in the red zone.
All three plays ended with Oklahoma State’s cornerback knocking one of Howard’s passes to the ground.
Bernard-Converse had three pass breakups before Spencer Sanders and Co. even took the field. The Wildcats targeted the senior defensive back a few more times early Saturday but found little success and then shied away from the fourth-year player who’s settling well into his second season at cornerback.
“They went after him pretty good in the first quarter,” Cowboys football coach Mike Gundy said Monday.
“He was a big factor in this game. You'd have to ask them, but after a while they quit targeting him and quit going after him.”
Last week, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel suggested that Bernard-Converse may now be more at home in his new position than he ever was at his original spot in the secondary at safety. Bernard-Converse agrees.
“I feel like I'm more comfortable at a corner now because I've got the experience and I've learned from a lot of guys before me,” Bernard-Converse said this week. “I just feel more comfortable now. I feel like it's a benefit.”
Bernard-Converse made the switch to cornerback last fall, starting 11 games and leading OSU’s corner with 32 tackles playing opposite future sixth-round draft pick Rodarius Williams. In 2021, he’s operating as the Cowboys’ No. 1 corner with Christian Holmes on the other side and holding his own in the Big 12’s second-most efficient secondary.
As Bernard-Converse referenced, his confidence and comfort at the position have grown with the benefit of time. For him, 2021 has been the year of more; more film study, more work during practice, more work after it, too.
“I'm just more locked in and doing more than I did last year to be ready,” he said.
And the progress he’s made has Bernard-Converse playing without fear in moments like that opening drive Saturday, when opposing quarterbacks test him.
“It's always a challenge,” Bernard-Converse said. “We're in the big 12 and they have great receivers, so every game is a challenge. Every rep really is a challenge. But I look forward to it."
The 6-foot-1 cornerback is prospering with help from the support system he’s leaned on over the course of his development. Bernard-Converse said he’s continued to learn from Williams and A.J. Green — now a member of the Cleveland Browns — communicating with the former OSU cornerbacks often this fall.
After Bernard-Converse’s showing against Kansas State, he heard from both with reminders to keep his head down and look forward to this Saturday’s meeting with No. 21 Baylor.
OSU cornerbacks Tim Duffie is another figure Bernard-Converse says has been central to the smooth transition he’s carried into Year 2.
“He's helped me just grow in every area,” Bernard-Converse said of the ninth-year position coach. “I’m feeling more confident in him and he feels more confident in me, so that helps me play to the best of my ability.”
The best of Bernard-Converse’s ability has been good enough through four weeks in a secondary that is central to the Cowboys’ lock-tight defense. And if Bernard-Converse won’t thump his own chest, his more outspoken teammate in the secondary will do it for him.
“Jarrick’s great. “Harvell-Peel said after Saturday’s 31-20 win. ““He's not the loudest guy. He might not always tell you how great he is. But me being me, I’m always trying to push it on him. 'Man, you're going to be in that league if you keep playing (like this)'"