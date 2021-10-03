“I just don't want to jinx them": Dominant, well-worn OSU defense powers Cowboys to 5-0

STILLWATER — One play in No. 19 Oklahoma State’s 24-14 win Saturday night summed up to Jim Knowles what he wants his defense to be, and what his defense has been for much of this 2021 season.
When Baylor’s Dave Aranda kept his offense on the field on 4th and 5 with 8:06 to play, defensive end Tyler Lacy chased Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon out of the pocket. Then linebacker Devin Harper picked up the pursuit. And when Baylor’s Abram Smith leaked out into the flat, interior lineman Brendon Evers dropped into coverage and knocked Bohanon’s pass to the ground.
"That was a defensive tackle just running after the ball, running after a play,” Knowles said. “So my hat's off to him. He's a great kid and to see him make that play was fantastic.”
Evers’ pass breakup was the standout moment in another highlight night for the Cowboys’ defense.
Knowles’ group limited the sixth-best rushing offense in the nation to six first half yards and 107 total on the ground Saturday. It held the Bears to 10 first downs. On Baylor’s 15 third-down attempts, the Cowboys allowed the visitors three conversions.
And as it has throughout the first five weeks of the season, OSU’s defense was put to the test plenty.
Two of Spencer Sanders’ three interceptions left the Cowboys to defend in their own territory. On each of the possessions, which started from the 36 and 31-yard lines, OSU forced punts from Baylor’s Issac Power.
In the third quarter, the Cowboys defense spent 8:31 on. And it was the 4th down stop by Evers, followed by another defensive stand 2:34 later that set OSU up for Jaylen Warren’s game-sealing touchdown.
“The defense is playing good,” Mike Gundy said. “I just don't want to jinx them. They just keep playing good. I hope that they can just continue on like that. I think the challenge for them will get greater each week.”
Leaning heavily on the defense has become a theme for the 2021 Cowboys. They needed it to eke out early wins over Missouri State and Tulsa, then used it to close out wins over Boise State and Kansas State.
The defense was again game-defining against Baylor, and it’s a group growing confident, not weary, from heavy use.
"I don't think it takes a toll on us,” cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse said. “I think it definitely increases our confidence because that's what (Knowles) tells us all the time. We get constantly put in these situations and we keep coming out on top and we just keep building off of that success."