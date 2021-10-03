“I just don't want to jinx them": Dominant, well-worn OSU defense powers Cowboys to 5-0

STILLWATER — One play in No. 19 Oklahoma State’s 24-14 win Saturday night summed up to Jim Knowles what he wants his defense to be, and what his defense has been for much of this 2021 season.

When Baylor’s Dave Aranda kept his offense on the field on 4th and 5 with 8:06 to play, defensive end Tyler Lacy chased Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon out of the pocket. Then linebacker Devin Harper picked up the pursuit. And when Baylor’s Abram Smith leaked out into the flat, interior lineman Brendon Evers dropped into coverage and knocked Bohanon’s pass to the ground.

"That was a defensive tackle just running after the ball, running after a play,” Knowles said. “So my hat's off to him. He's a great kid and to see him make that play was fantastic.”

Evers’ pass breakup was the standout moment in another highlight night for the Cowboys’ defense.

Knowles’ group limited the sixth-best rushing offense in the nation to six first half yards and 107 total on the ground Saturday. It held the Bears to 10 first downs. On Baylor’s 15 third-down attempts, the Cowboys allowed the visitors three conversions.

And as it has throughout the first five weeks of the season, OSU’s defense was put to the test plenty.