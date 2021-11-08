“I hope we keep doing that": Sanders to Martin fade proving reliable for the Cowboys

STILLWATER — The two touchdowns Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders threw to Tay Martin Saturday, those carbon-copy scoring fades the former Washington State transfer pulled down in the right corner of the end zone?
They’ve been in the works for a while.
“Well, you know, we've been working on it since winter,” Sanders said. “That's when we started to get the chance to work with it and it paid off. We harped on it real hard in the winter.”
Sanders floated his first touchdown pass to Martin for a six-yard connection in the first quarter Saturday, then the duo reprised their act on a near-identical 12-yard score in the third quarter, powering the 10th-ranked Cowboys in a 24-3 win at West Virginia.
The scoring plays looked a lot like the fade Sanders found Martin with against Kansas State on Sept. 25. And the two throws were eerily similar to the pass that slipped through Martin’s hands in the north end zone at Texas on Oct. 16.
Sanders is now up to 13 touchdowns this season. Martin’s pair Saturday were his fifth and sixth in 2021. And the red zone fade they’ve been crafting together since the offseason has developed into the surest go-to in the Oklahoma State playbook this fall.
"Spencer's thrown that ball well,” coach Mike Gundy said. “Our history — maybe my history, I should say — with wide receivers is, some of them have the ability to make that catch, the catches you're talking about...(Martin) has a good feel for that."
Martin’s first season in Stillwater hardly ever began in 2020. He arrived to the program in August while COVID-19 loomed over the Cowboys’ campaign and struggled to settle into the offense behind Tylan Wallace. Martin made 15 catches for 149 yards on the year, only showing the promises he’s flashed in 2021 in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Miami.
With Wallace off to the NFL, Martin entered his first offseason at OSU in line to take on the No. 1 wide receiver role, and he and Sanders went to work building a connection with that fade pass at the center of it. The process spilled from winter to fall camp and now into this season.
“Sometimes if we don't connect on one in practice, we'll stay after practice and make sure we get a couple,” Sanders said.
“It’s all about the timing, honestly,” Martin said. “The repetition we get; the reps. Once we get it done so many times, it kind of becomes second nature. Timing is just there. The touch is just there.”
For Martin, the reps and time spent working with Sanders have helped him focus on the little details.
“Running routes,” he said. “Just making sure I lean on (the defender) so I give (Sanders) the extra space. The little things. Getting hands off, running my routes...being mentally ready for anything."
Together with their efforts on the fade route, Sanders and Martin provided a reliable call for offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, never more apparent than Saturday at West Virginia. Fans and opposing defenses should expect to see more of it over the final three weeks of the regular season.
“I hope we keep doing that. We will keep doing that, for sure,” Martin said.