“I hope we keep doing that": Sanders to Martin fade proving reliable for the Cowboys

Martin’s first season in Stillwater hardly ever began in 2020. He arrived to the program in August while COVID-19 loomed over the Cowboys’ campaign and struggled to settle into the offense behind Tylan Wallace. Martin made 15 catches for 149 yards on the year, only showing the promises he’s flashed in 2021 in the Cheez-It Bowl win over Miami.

With Wallace off to the NFL, Martin entered his first offseason at OSU in line to take on the No. 1 wide receiver role, and he and Sanders went to work building a connection with that fade pass at the center of it. The process spilled from winter to fall camp and now into this season.

“Sometimes if we don't connect on one in practice, we'll stay after practice and make sure we get a couple,” Sanders said.

“It’s all about the timing, honestly,” Martin said. “The repetition we get; the reps. Once we get it done so many times, it kind of becomes second nature. Timing is just there. The touch is just there.”

For Martin, the reps and time spent working with Sanders have helped him focus on the little details.

“Running routes,” he said. “Just making sure I lean on (the defender) so I give (Sanders) the extra space. The little things. Getting hands off, running my routes...being mentally ready for anything."